Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size Worth $36.3 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global physiotherapy equipment market size is expected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of neurological, musculoskeletal, and spinal cord disorders, early disease diagnosis, and awareness about physiotherapy are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The musculoskeletal application segment dominated the market in 2019 due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and the ability of physiotherapy to prevent and reduce their adverse effects

The cardiovascular and pulmonary application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing cases of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases

The ultrasound type segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2019 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, since it is one of most commonly used therapies for soft tissue lesions treatment

The non-geriatric demographics segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 in terms of revenue due to rising cases of musculoskeletal disorders

The hospitals and clinics segment led the market in terms of revenue share in 2019 owing to the presence of supportive infrastructure and high patient volume

In 2019, North America held a majority of the physiotherapy equipment market share in terms of revenue in 2019 due to increasing number of baby boomers, presence of favorable government policies, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising population, high investment opportunities, and developing healthcare infrastructure

Some of the key companies in the global market are DJO Global, Inc.; Patterson Medical; Isokinetics, Inc.; EMS Physio Ltd.; and BTL Industries.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Pediatrics), By Type, By Demographics, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/physiotherapy-equipment-market

One of the current trends in the market is the use of video games and rehabilitation robots. NINTENDO WII, a video game, has proven to be beneficial in the rehabilitation process. While playing the game, patients need to perform repetitive movements such as rolling a bowling alley ball or swinging a tennis racket, which in turn helps patients in the movement of muscles and maintains coordination between balance and movement.

The rising need for new therapies along with the commercialization of various equipment is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. In January 2019, Quantum Cryogenics launched CryoQube, a whole-body cryotherapy chamber, due to growing demand for the therapy in U.K.

Grand View Research has segmented the global physiotherapy equipment market based on application, type, demographics, end use, and region:

Physiotherapy Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Neurology



Stroke





Spinal Cord Injuries





Parkinson's Disease





Multiple Sclerosis





Cerebral Palsy





Others



Musculoskeletal



Pediatrics



Cardiovascular & Pulmonary



Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hydrotherapy



Cryotherapy



Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)



Ultrasound



Electric Stimulation



Heat Therapy



Therapeutic Exercise



Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Geriatric Population



In-patient Treatment





Out-patient Treatment





Convalescent Homes-based Treatment







Home-based Treatment







Others



Non-geriatric Population



In-patient Treatment





Out-patient Treatment





Convalescent Homes-based Treatment







Home-based Treatment







Others

Physiotherapy Equipment End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals & Clinics



Rehabilitation Centers



Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

