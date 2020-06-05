05.06.2020 23:15:00

Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) Compares COVID-19 to Previous Seasonal and Pandemic Flu Periods

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The public has been made aware of the number of COVID-19 deaths and reported cases that have occurred since the beginning of the current pandemic; however, the number of unreported cases has not been widely known or publicized. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that more than one-third of SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that can lead to COVID-19) infections are asymptomatic, meaning that initial estimations of its severity were grossly overestimated. Now, for the first time, Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) has collated data from U.S. antibody studies and produced an educational document outlining how an accurate case-fatality rate (CFR) requires antibody studies in order to guide and measure medical care and public health policies.

Similar to CDC estimations, PIC's analysis results in a COVID-19 CFR of 0.26%, which is comparable to the CFRs of previous seasonal and pandemic flu periods. "Knowing the CFR of COVID-19 allows for an objective standard by which to compare both non-pharmaceutical interventions and medical countermeasures," said Dr. Shira Miller, PIC's founder and president. "For example, safety studies of any potential COVID-19 vaccine should be able to prove whether or not the risks of the vaccine are less than the risks of the infection.

"Regardless of proof of safety, however, a potential COVID-19 vaccine should only be voluntary, in order to safeguard a patient's human right to determine what will happen with his or her body," said Dr. Miller.

To view PIC's educational document on assessing COVID-19 severity, visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org/COVID-19.

Physicians for Informed Consent is a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics. PIC delivers data on infectious diseases and vaccines, and unites doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals, attorneys, and families who support voluntary vaccination. In addition, the PIC Coalition for Informed Consent consists of more than 200 U.S. and international organizations. To learn more or to become a member, please visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org

 

SOURCE Physicians for Informed Consent

