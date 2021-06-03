Physicians' Education Resource® Propels Patient Care Forward With the Introduction of the 2021 'The Future of Oncology NOW' Webcast Series

CRANBURY, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), empowers oncology practices to propel patient care forward this month with the relaunch of "The Future of Oncology NOW," a series of 20+ free, accredited, live and interactive virtual sessions that will deliver expert insights, deeper analysis and critical updates on the latest developments from the Annual Oncology Meeting.

Led by world-renowned oncology experts in the hematology and oncology fields, this virtual symposium summer series will accelerate health care professionals' practices through debate and discussion of the latest diagnostic, therapeutic and supportive cancer care strategies for patients. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about their most pressing clinical challenges at each of these sessions while gaining actionable breaking insights that they can incorporate into their practice the very next day.

"With cancer care and treatment constantly evolving, 'The Future of Oncology NOW' webcast series is an amazing resource that will allow experts to engross themselves among the latest and greatest advancements happening across the field of oncology today. Not only are these developments showcased, but they are also demonstrated at the practical and practicable level," said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. "PER® continues to serve as a valuable and credible continuing medical education (CME) resource for health care professionals. Our goal for 'The Future of Oncology NOW' is to help physicians understand and apply these approaches to their practices in order to positively impact overall patient care."

Virtual AML Coffee Talk: Challenging the Experts on How They Treat Patients and IndividualizeCare with Novel Therapies – Friday, June 4 , at 7 a.m. ET

– , at Exploring and Advent of Antibody-Drug Conjugates Across Multiple Tumor Types: Implications for Testing and Treatment Planning – Friday, June 4 , at 7 p.m. ET

– , at Rapid Fire Live Tumor Board™: Leveraging Clinical Data on CAR T to Inform Treatment Decision-Making Across Heme Malignancies – Friday, June 4 , at 7 p.m. ET

– , at Medical Crossfire®: Critical Conversations With the Surgeon: The Evolving Role of Immunotherapy for NSCLC Decision-Making in Curative Settings – Monday, June 7 , at 7 p.m. ET

– , at Live Tumor Board! Experts Navigate the Impact of Neutropenia Across Tumor Types – Monday, June 7 , at 7 p.m. (ET)

For the full list of webcast series sessions and to register, click here.

About Physicians' Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While expanding into topics outside oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

