Physician Leadership Coach and Family Physician, Dr. Lisa Herbert, Encourages Physicians to Become Healthcare Leaders

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Physicians Rise Up, executive leadership coach, best-selling author, and family physician, Dr. Lisa Herbert, provides physicians with tips and insights into becoming effective healthcare leaders. In her new book, she utilizes the experience and training she gained while making her own successful comeback from burnout after 20 years of practice.

According to Dr. Herbert, the healthcare industry is rapidly transforming, and effective healthcare leadership is crucial. Physician leadership is desperately needed during this time of chaos and uncertainty. Yet, most physicians who are propelled into leadership lack the proper guidance and structure to be effective. Leadership skills are not taught in medical school or residency training, which leaves many physicians unable to excel in their roles. Dr. Lisa Herbert believes that her guide will show physician leaders how they can step up and change the direction of healthcare system—one organization at a time.

Dr. Herbert believes physician leadership is important to healthcare. "A physician who is in a leadership position brings a unique perspective to healthcare organizations as they understand how the health system affects patients," she says. "Physicians on the front lines doing the work understand the day-to-day challenges of practicing medicine and caring for their patients."

In Physicians Rise Up readers will explore:

  • The "Why" of Physician Leadership
  • Types of Physician Leadership Roles
  • Self-Awareness
  • Leadership Mindset
  • Communication
  • How to Present Yourself as a Physician Leader
  • Balanced Leadership

This invaluable book is a must-read for every doctor who is ready to confidently transition into a thriving leadership role and take back healthcare. Healthcare organizations looking to retain high-performing leaders will want their physicians to have access to this resource. Published by Purposely Created Publishing, Physicians Rise Up can be purchased at www.physiciansriseup.com. For bulk purchases, please contact sales@publishyourgift.com.

About Dr. Lisa Herbert
Dr. Herbert brings over 20 years of experience providing primary care and serving as a healthcare leader in hospital administration, public health, academic medicine, and the health insurance industry. She is the Founder and CEO of Just The Right Balance LLC, where she helps physicians transition into high-performing leaders who will improve the healthcare landscape through one-on-one coaching, books, consulting, workshops, and training.

