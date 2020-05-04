Physician-Backed Emgenex Launches eDoc Telemedicine App Designed To Directly Connect Doctors and Patients

EWING, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emgenex, a physician-backed organization with a decade of experience in the healthcare technology field, has launched their new eDoc virtual care platform for patients and doctors. eDoc Telemed by Emgenex connects patients and doctors directly, without a complex healthcare system standing between them. The eDoc platform recruits board certified physicians from a variety of specialties and allows them to set their own fees for service without the complexities of insurance billing and the overhead costs of a large corporate medical system, lowering the costs for the patient and improving their access to rapid and convenient care.

eDoc providers are available at any time for both pre-scheduled and instant on-demand visits. Unlike other telemedicine platforms eDoc allows patients to choose the doctor that is best for them, have a one-on-one relationship with that doctor, and experience a concierge medicine approach without the membership fees and high costs of a traditional concierge practice.

"We are extremely excited to launch our new eDoc platform," said Binoy Cherian, CEO of Emgenex. "Whether it is during normal scheduling or in a time of crisis, we understand just how important it is for patients to connect with their doctors when they need them. We also understand the importance of building your own care team and making your records available, securely, to everyone on that team. We created eDoc so both sides can manage patient care the way it was meant to be done," said Cherian.

Doctors on the eDoc platform come from all around the United States, are licensed to practice in various states, most are board certified in their specialty, and they have been practicing medicine for years prior to joining the eDoc app. They are available for urgent care visits, mental health concerns, and the care of chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and high blood pressure. The eDoc platform is accessible anytime, anywhere and patients can choose the specific doctors they want providing their care. The tools in the eDoc platform allow for clear communication by video, audio, and text. These tools are easy to use and designed to fade into the background so that patients can experience clear and effective communication that is true to the goal of the eDoc platform, a more direct connection between the patient and their doctor.

Convenience and security have been the foundation of all Emgenex products and eDoc is no different. HIPAA compliant encryption protects all communication on the platform. All patient medical documents are contained within the platform and can be accessed by a patient's healthcare team without transferring records between doctor's offices. All documentation from a visit is accessible to the patient so remembering what was discussed in a visit is no longer necessary. And conveniently, electronic prescriptions can be sent directly to a patient's pharmacy of choice, available for pickup as soon as the visit is completed.

eDoc was created by Emgenex, a medical technology company with experience providing telehealth services to hospitals and clinics, as a way to provide a more personalized telemedicine experience by connecting doctors and patients directly. The eDoc platform gives patients more control over their care making healthcare more accessible and affordable by eliminating many of the middlemen present in other telemedicine platforms and health care systems. By choosing their own doctor and having access to that doctor without middlemen increasing the cost of care, eDoc patients enjoy improved access to healthcare in a time where the risks of leaving home to seek care in person are greater than ever.

eDoc app is available on web at http://www.edoctelemed.com, iOS and Android mobile apps are downloadable from Apple AppStore and Google Play Store.

About Emgenex: We are an international healthcare company that is focused around using technology to improve the healthcare experience for both patients and providers. We build cutting edge healthcare technology and make it accessible to providers by building intuitive user interfaces, AI driven analytics, and beautiful data visualization tools for point-of-care decision support. Through the use of genomics to drive personalized medicine approaches, we can decrease the time to develop medical insight, improve accuracy of diagnosing and reduce errors. Learn more about Emgenex at http://www.emgenex.com.

SOURCE Emgenex