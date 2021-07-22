SMI 12’022 0.6%  SPI 15’471 0.7%  Dow 34’798 0.8%  DAX 15’423 1.4%  Euro 1.0824 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’027 1.8%  Gold 1’804 -0.3%  Bitcoin 29’210 6.4%  Dollar 0.9178 0.0%  Öl 72.2 5.1% 
22.07.2021 00:45:00

Physician and Attorney Dr. Brandon Ross Announces Candidacy for Governor in the California Recall Election

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, physician and attorney Dr. Brandon Ross formally announces his candidacy for Governor in the upcoming California recall election.

"California needs a viable, moderate Democrat who understands comebacks to lead the way. As the pandemic persists, we need someone who knows and understands medical science, as well as the law," said Ross.

Dr. Ross is no stranger to comeback stories. A native Californian born and raised in San Diego, his own life experience was filled with grief and loss as a result of opiate addiction, but ultimately ended with success.

Dr. Ross attended the University of California, Davis, and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Genetics. He would go on to medical school and become a doctor while simultaneously attaining his Masters in Public Health and his Masters in Business Administration.

Following graduation, he established a thriving cosmetic surgery center; everything seemed as though it was falling into place.

But after a serious back injury, Ross grew dependent on narcotics to manage his pain. The need for relief would soon devolve into opiate addiction, which led him to some of the darkest moments in his life.

As a result of his addiction, he lost a successful marriage, his family, and a thriving career.

But that wasn't the end of the story. In 2014, Dr. Ross entered a recovery program that helped him turn his life around.

After getting clean, Dr. Ross graduated from law school and rebuilt his medical practice better than it was before. He also regained custody of his children, rebuilt his family, and is leading a fulfilling life. He now runs a charity that offers free cosmetic surgery to children dealing with trauma and radiation treatments for brain tumors. 

Today, Dr. Ross lives a sober life, equipped with the tenacity, patience, and perspective to make an excellent governor for California. At the very least, Dr. Ross hopes to be an inspiration to families suffering from addiction to not lose hope, and that it can be overcome.

www.ross4gov.com
ross4gov@gmail.com
(619) 883-3599

Related Images

dr-brandon-ross.jpeg
Dr. Brandon Ross
Dr. Brandon Ross is a candidate for California Governor in the upcoming recall election

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physician-and-attorney-dr-brandon-ross-announces-candidacy-for-governor-in-the-california-recall-election-301339011.html

SOURCE Campaign of Dr. Brandon Ross for Governor

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

21.07.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
21.07.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
21.07.21 Meme-Aktien: AMC startet wieder durch
21.07.21 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen gesucht
21.07.21 SMI zeigt Reaktion
20.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
20.07.21 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
Kaufchance beim Bitcoin? Wieso Indikatoren einen Aufschwung andeuten
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester
Roche-Aktie schliesst fester: FDA vergibt für Venclexta-Kombination Breakthrough-Therapy-Status
Novartis lässt im zweiten Quartal Corona-Belastungen mit deutlichem Gewinnplus hinter sich - Aktie letztlich im Minus
Wall Street schliesst erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Netflix-Aktie tief im Minus: Wachstum stockt
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI beendet Sitzung über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit