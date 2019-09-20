+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
20.09.2019 21:32:00

Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens a New Physical Therapy Clinic in Corona, California

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) announced the opening of a brand-new facility in Corona under the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) brand. The latest Southern California location is co-owned by Jeremy Simmons, PT, MPT, CFMT, and managed by Jennifer Greene, PT, DPT, CFMT.

Jennifer attended San Diego State University, where she received a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and obtained her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Chapman University. During her coursework at Chapman, she had the opportunity to participate in a clinical internship in Costa Rica, which allowed her to develop her skills in the Spanish language and develop a passion for travel. Jennifer has been a part of the team at Cal Rehab since 2014 and recently obtained a certification in functional manual therapy. She is also working to specialize in men's and women's pelvic health.

"We are so excited to serve the Corona and Riverside county area with the best quality physical therapy," commented Jennifer on behalf of the Cal Rehab – Corona team. "We see everything from back pain, to headaches and TMJ dysfunction, to pelvic pain and we look forward to being the first choice in the community for physical therapy."

Cal Rehab – Corona is conveniently located at 255 E. Rincon Street, Suite 112, near the 15 and 91 freeways and offers spine care, post-operative therapy, as well as balance and gait training in a spacious setting. Specialty services include instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization, neurological rehab, men's and women's health, and specialty golf programs with a Titleist Performance Institute Certified Golf Fitness Instructor (TPICGFI).

Cal Rehab has serviced Los Angeles and Orange County for the last 30 years providing superior outcomes for patients from all walks of life. The opening of the Corona clinic marks the first expansion into Riverside County and the 14th location for the Cal Rehab brand. 

For more information on all Cal Rehab services and locations, visit www.calrehab.com.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates over 125 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice. For more information on our model, our locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and Instagram, or on LinkedIn.  

