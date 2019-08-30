Phunware to Attend GDS’ North America Digital Innovation Summit

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it will be attending the GDS North America Digital Innovation Insight Summit in Naples, Florida, from 9-11 September 2019.

GDS Summits host experts that help experts with speakers from leading companies like Phunware to share their insights and best practices to help enterprise attendees attack their biggest challenges with innovative digital solutions. Companies come with key projects and budgets, meeting one-on-one and in group collaborative sessions with selected innovators and solution providers that provide practical advice tailored to their specific needs. Companies including 21st Century Fox, 7-Eleven, AARP, American Express, AT&T, Capital One, Chubb, Comcast, GE, Hertz, Hilton, Merck, Sony, TripAdvisor, Unilever, Viacom, Wells Fargo and others all attend because they get dedicated time to discuss their challenging projects with those like Phunware that have the skills, experience and expertise necessary to help them succeed.

"This is our second year supporting the summit and we are very excited to see how some of the executives we’ve spoken with previously have progressed,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "We always look forward to meeting with executives across the Fortune 1000 in many different verticals and areas of focus so that we can better understand their challenges and how to best help them implement their key digital projects most effectively with our MaaS platform.”

About the Summit: Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, Florida When: Monday, September 9-11, 2019 What: Keynotes, Panels, Interviews, Roundtables and 1:1 Meetings: • How to Best Manage Your Data • Who is Your Customer and What Do They Want • Understand Your Core Business Goals • Creating a Flexible Budget for Innovation • Instill a Test-and-Learn Culture to Win in the Era of Digital Transformation Who: Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder Robert Tabb, VP of Tech Sales Solutions

