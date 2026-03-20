Phuket Strengthens Position as a Secure International Residential Destination for Global Families



EQS Newswire / 20/03/2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Growing international demand, strengthened long-haul connectivity, and the continued evolution of Laguna Phuket are reinforcing the appeal of Thailand's largest island as a secure and globally connected place to live and invest.



PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - Phuket's transformation from world-renowned holiday destination to fully established international residential hub is entering a new phase, with sustained growth in long-term residents and international property buyers, reflecting a global shift toward prioritising quality of life, safety and long-term stability. Phuket offers tropical natural beauty supported by mature infrastructure, strong international connectivity and structured long-term residency pathways.





European buyers are among the fastest-growing segments, particularly from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland and Scandinavia, attracted by the island's climate, lifestyle, security and expanding long-haul accessibility.



Thailand welcomed more than 35 million international visitors in 2025. Long-haul arrivals exceeded 11 million, a 13% year-on-year increase, generating approximately 668 billion baht in tourism revenue. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is pursuing a value-over-volume strategy, targeting 14 million high-quality international visitors annually.



Connectivity continues to strengthen with new direct long-haul services from Paris, London and Scandinavia. European flight capacity increased more than 16% year-on-year and now sits around 5% above pre-pandemic levels. Immigration Bureau data shows European arrivals reached approximately 7.8 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024. Improved access is driving interest in extended stays, remote work and lifestyle-led property ownership.



Phuket combines resort living with international-standard healthcare, leading international schools, yacht marinas, championship golf courses, premium retail and diverse dining, supported by reliable high-speed connectivity and a well-developed road network.



Industry research ranks Phuket among the world's leading destinations for branded residences, alongside Dubai, Miami and New York. Foreign buyers account for more than 60% of condominium purchases. Direct air links to more than 80 cities reinforce accessibility, with additional long-haul routes under development.



Thailand's structured long-term visa framework further underpins growth, offering renewable options for retirees, investors, entrepreneurs and remote professionals. For buyers of select premium residences, Banyan Group facilitates Thailand Elite long-term residency visas, aligning property ownership with residency convenience.



At the centre of this evolution is Laguna Phuket by Banyan Group. Over 35 years it has grown into one of Asia's most established integrated resort and residential communities. Spanning more than 1,000 acres along three kilometres of Bang Tao Beach, Laguna Phuket comprises six hotels, an award-winning golf course, extensive wellness facilities, RAVA beach club and more than 3,000 branded residences connected by scenic lagoons. Residents from over 70 nationalities live within the community.



Expansion is underway, with approximately 5,000 additional residences planned across Laguna Phuket and neighbouring Laguna Lakelands, an eco-conscious enclave set within tropical forest and lakes.



, ranked fifth globally and number one in Asia in branded residences, plans to launch approximately US$1 billion in new residential projects in Phuket in the coming years, reinforcing long-term confidence in the island's future as a secure, internationally connected residential destination.

Hashtag: #BanyanGroup

European buyers are among the fastest-growing segments, particularly from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland and Scandinavia, attracted by the island's climate, lifestyle, security and expanding long-haul accessibility.Thailand welcomed more than 35 million international visitors in 2025. Long-haul arrivals exceeded 11 million, a 13% year-on-year increase, generating approximately 668 billion baht in tourism revenue. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is pursuing a value-over-volume strategy, targeting 14 million high-quality international visitors annually.Connectivity continues to strengthen with new direct long-haul services from Paris, London and Scandinavia. European flight capacity increased more than 16% year-on-year and now sits around 5% above pre-pandemic levels. Immigration Bureau data shows European arrivals reached approximately 7.8 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024. Improved access is driving interest in extended stays, remote work and lifestyle-led property ownership.Phuket combines resort living with international-standard healthcare, leading international schools, yacht marinas, championship golf courses, premium retail and diverse dining, supported by reliable high-speed connectivity and a well-developed road network.Industry research ranks Phuket among the world's leading destinations for branded residences, alongside Dubai, Miami and New York. Foreign buyers account for more than 60% of condominium purchases. Direct air links to more than 80 cities reinforce accessibility, with additional long-haul routes under development.Thailand's structured long-term visa framework further underpins growth, offering renewable options for retirees, investors, entrepreneurs and remote professionals. For buyers of select premium residences, Banyan Group facilitates Thailand Elite long-term residency visas, aligning property ownership with residency convenience.At the centre of this evolution is Laguna Phuket by Banyan Group. Over 35 years it has grown into one of Asia's most established integrated resort and residential communities. Spanning more than 1,000 acres along three kilometres of Bang Tao Beach, Laguna Phuket comprises six hotels, an award-winning golf course, extensive wellness facilities, RAVA beach club and more than 3,000 branded residences connected by scenic lagoons. Residents from over 70 nationalities live within the community.Expansion is underway, with approximately 5,000 additional residences planned across Laguna Phuket and neighbouring Laguna Lakelands, an eco-conscious enclave set within tropical forest and lakes. Banyan Group Residences , ranked fifth globally and number one in Asia in branded residences, plans to launch approximately US$1 billion in new residential projects in Phuket in the coming years, reinforcing long-term confidence in the island's future as a secure, internationally connected residential destination.Hashtag: #BanyanGroup The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: Banyan Group

News Source: Banyan Group 20/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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