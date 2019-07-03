<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.07.2019 10:20:38

Photon Energy Connects Three PV Power Plants to Grid in Hungary with 2.1 MWp


DGAP-Media / 03.07.2019 / 10:20

Photon Energy Connects Three PV Power Plants to Grid in Hungary with 2.1 MWp

- Located in Nagyecsed, the three power plants with a combined capacity of 2.1 MWp were connected to the grid of E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zrt

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
Schindler PS / Swatch Group I / Swisscom N 48130359 65.00 % 8.00 %

- The power plants expand Photon Energy's proprietary portfolio to 39.2 MWp

- Total annual revenues of all three power plants are expected to amount to EUR 250,000


Amsterdam - 3 July 2019 - Photon Energy NV (WSE: PEN, the 'Group') announces that its subsidiary Photon Energy Solutions HU Kft has built and grid-connected three photovoltaic power plants in Nagyecsed, Hungary with a total installed capacity of 2.1 MWp. This latest addition expands the Group's proprietary portfolio of PV power plants to 39.2 MWp.

The plants, covering an area of 4.4 hectares, are connected to the grid of E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zrt and are expected to generate around 2.5 GWh of electricity per year.

"Today's grid connection of our plants in Nagyecsed is a testament to our team's capabilities to implement projects quickly. In no more than 127 days from acquisition our team managed to prepare the execution design, update the construction permit, procure all components as well as construct and connect three power plants while working on many other projects in parallel. I am genuinely proud of our team and my special thanks goes to our highly professional sub-contractors and suppliers," said Photon Energy CEO Georg Hotar. He added "We are very pleased that our focused, hard work enables us to implement PV projects in Hungary to our high standards in a very short period of time. The Hungarian market is of strategic importance to us and we remain confident in reaching our goal of 50 MWp of proprietary power plants in the country by year-end 2020."

The Group will own and operate these three power plants through the fully-owned project companies Aligoté Kft, Proma Mátra Kft and Mediátor Ingatlanközvetítö Kft. Each company owns a KÁT license entitling it to a feed-in-tariff of some 32 HUF per KWh (approx. EUR 0.1 per kWh) over a period of up to 25 years with a maximum approved and supported production of 15,075 MWh. Total annual revenues of all three power plants are expected to amount to EUR 250,000.

ABOUT PHOTON ENERGY
Photon Energy N.V. is a global solar energy solutions and services company covering the entire lifecycle of solar energy systems. Its subsidiary, Photon Water Technology (PWT), focuses on developing and providing water purification, remediation and treatment systems for worldwide deployment. Since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned 60 MWp of solar power plants across two continents and supplied the technology for many more. Current project development includes a project pipeline of 1.3 GWp in Australia - out of which 1 GWp is in partnership with Canadian Solar - and 33 MWp in Hungary, with a target of 50 MWp by 2020. The O&M division provides operations and maintenance services for 250 MWp worldwide. Photon Energy is headquartered in Amsterdam and has offices in Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit www.photonenergy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Martin Kysly
T +420 774 810 670
E martin.kysly@photonenergy.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Photon Energy NV
Key word(s): Energy

03.07.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

835407  03.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835407&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Photon Energy N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Photon Energy N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:40
TecDAX – Korrektur beendet?
08:49
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
06:16
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Photon Energy N.V. 0.00 0.00% Photon Energy N.V.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
Tesla-Aktie schiesst nachbörslich hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen geben ab
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Stadler-Aktie steigt: Stadler gewinnt Ausschreibung in Deutschland - Volumen von 600 Millionen Euro
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen geben ab
Der heimische Markt weist am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte mit einem Zuschlag. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchen am Mittwoch Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB