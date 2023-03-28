SMI 10'839 0.5%  SPI 14'175 0.4%  Dow 32'403 -0.1%  DAX 15'142 0.1%  Euro 0.9969 0.8%  EStoxx50 4'168 0.1%  Gold 1'970 0.7%  Bitcoin 24'750 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9197 0.4%  Öl 79.1 1.2% 
Phosagro Aktie [Valor: 13283021 / ISIN: US71922G2093]
28.03.2023 18:45:06

PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgros First-Ever ACRA Credit Rating at Highest Possible Level: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook

PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgros First-Ever ACRA Credit Rating at Highest Possible Level: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook

28-March-2023 / 19:45 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

PhosAgros First-Ever ACRA Credit Rating at Highest Possible Level: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook

Moscow PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that the Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) has assigned Phosagro a credit rating for the first time: the AAA rating (with a stable outlook) is the highest rating available: https://www.acra-ratings.ru/press-releases/3875/?lang=en

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the worlds leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgros fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europes leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed (MCP), and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The companys main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in around 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).   

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
Sequence No.: 233240
News ID: 1594845

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1594845&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

