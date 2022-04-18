PhosAgro PJSC: Phosagro Will Not Be Publishing Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2022

PhosAgro Will Not Be Publishing Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2022

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has decided not to publish its operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Adhering to the best global practices, PhosAgro's approach has always been to publish reports for shareholders and for investors holding its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) simultaneously. In view of the suspension in trading in the Company's GDRs, making 1Q operating and financial results public would benefit some investors more than others.

