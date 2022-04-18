Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’475 0.8%  SPI 15’954 0.8%  Dow 34’451 -0.3%  DAX 14’164 0.6%  Euro 1.0188 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’849 0.5%  Gold 1’994 1.0%  Bitcoin 36’723 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9438 0.1%  Öl 111.4 -0.3% 
1 Aktie gratis

Phosagro Aktie [Valor: 13283021 / ISIN: US71922G2093]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2022 11:00:03

PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Will Not Be Publishing Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2022

Phosagro
17.14 CHF -0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro PJSC: Phosagro Will Not Be Publishing Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2022

18-Apr-2022 / 12:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release

18 April 2022

 

 

 

PhosAgro Will Not Be Publishing Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2022

 

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has decided not to publish its operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

 

Adhering to the best global practices, PhosAgro's approach has always been to publish reports for shareholders and for investors holding its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) simultaneously. In view of the suspension in trading in the Company's GDRs, making 1Q operating and financial results public would benefit some investors more than others.

 

About PhosAgro

 

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

 

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP)

 

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

 

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

 
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 156062
EQS News ID: 1329489

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329489&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Phosagro OJSC (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen