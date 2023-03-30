SMI 11'032 0.6%  SPI 14'442 0.7%  Dow 32'759 0.1%  DAX 15'522 1.3%  Euro 0.9961 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'285 1.3%  Gold 1'980 0.8%  Bitcoin 25'414 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9141 -0.5%  Öl 79.2 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Siltronic wechselte den Finanzvorstand aus - SIltronic-Aktie legt nachbörslich zu
Sinkende Leitzinsen - welche Bedeutung hat das für die Planung der Immobilienfinanzierung?
Bedingungen hinsichtlich Batterien: Teslas Model 3 droht Verlust von Steuergutschrift in den USA
Bitcoin profitiert von Bankenbeben - Optimale Absicherung gegen Bankenrisiko?
Galenica-Aktie gefragt: Galenica und Shop Apotheke gründen gemeinsam neue Online-Apotheke für die Schweiz
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Phosagro Aktie [Valor: 13283021 / ISIN: US71922G2093]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.03.2023 20:00:07

PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Receives First-Ever Credit Rating from Expert RA: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro PJSC: Phosagro Receives First-Ever Credit Rating from Expert RA: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook

30-March-2023 / 21:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

PhosAgro Receives First-Ever Credit Rating from Expert RA: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook

Moscow PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that the credit rating agency Expert RA has assigned PhosAgro a credit rating for the first time: the AAA rating (with a stable outlook) is the highest possible on Russias national scale: https://raexpert.ru/releases/2023/mar30b.

Earlier, PhosAgro also received a AAA(RU) rating with a stable outlook from ACRA.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the worlds leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgros fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europes leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed (MCP), and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The companys main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in around 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).   

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
Sequence No.: 233914
News ID: 1597529

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597529&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Phosagro OJSC (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Phosagro OJSC (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Die Bankenthematik beschäftigt weiter die Märkte. Wie ist die Einschätzung von Trader, Investor, Finanzinfluencer und YouTuber Lars @ErichsenGeld dazu und worauf achtet Lars Erichsen selbst in der aktuellen Marktlage?
Diese Fragen heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:27 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
11:50 UBS KeyInvest: STOXX Europe 600™ - Erfreuliche Gewinnentwicklung / Straumann Holding - Wiedersehen in Basel
09:59 DAX steigt über 15.500 Punkte - Hochspannung vor Inflationsdaten
09:21 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte im Rallymoduss
09:06 Vontobel: derimail - Callable Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Richemont mit 5.00% p.a. und tiefem Bezugspreis von 65%
06:00 Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
29.03.23 SMI setzt Erholung fort
28.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Helvetia Versicherungen, Swisscom
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'479.61 19.72 EPSSMU
Short 11'705.65 13.80 6SSMNU
Short 12'167.35 8.73 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'032.21 30.03.2023 17:31:15
Long 10'573.97 18.87 XBSSMU
Long 10'340.63 13.46 5SSMWU
Long 9'927.30 8.98 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktien und Swiss Re-Aktien legen zu: Swiss-Re-VRP Ermotti tritt zurück - Ernennung zum UBS-CEO
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Mittwochvormittag
Implenia-Aktie zieht an: Übernahme des Immobiliendienstleisters Wincasa
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
Erholung hält an: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI zum Handelsschluss klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 15'300 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Credit Suisse-Aktie stärker: Mehrere Anträge an Generalversammlung zurückgezogen
Nestlé muss Bankbeziehungen nach Credit Suisse-Zusammenbruch neu arrangieren - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus
Diese Aktien locken Anleger 2023 mit attraktiven Dividendenrenditen
LEONI-Aktie fällt um über 80 Prozent: LEONI soll nach Kapitalschnitt von der Börse genommen werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.