PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Receives First-Ever Credit Rating from Expert RA: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook
PhosAgro Receives First-Ever Credit Rating from Expert RA: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook
Moscow PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that the credit rating agency Expert RA has assigned PhosAgro a credit rating for the first time: the AAA rating (with a stable outlook) is the highest possible on Russias national scale: https://raexpert.ru/releases/2023/mar30b.
Earlier, PhosAgro also received a AAA(RU) rating with a stable outlook from ACRA.
About the Company
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the worlds leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgros fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce.
PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europes leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed (MCP), and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.
The companys main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in around 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).
More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
