PhosAgro PJSC: Phosagro Board of Directors accepts resignation of Andrey A. Guryev as CEO, appoints Mikhail Rybnikov

PhosAgro Board of Directors accepts resignation of Andrey A. Guryev as CEO, appoints Mikhail Rybnikov

Moscow - The Board of Directors at PJSC PhosAgro has accepted the resignation of Andrey A. Guryev as CEO and has appointed Mikhail Rybnikov for the post.

PhosAgro also announces changes to the Board of Directors: Xavier Rolet, Andrey A. Guryev and Andrey G. Guryev have all stepped down from their posts on the Board of Directors.

