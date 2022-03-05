SMI 11’345 -2.8%  SPI 14’303 -3.2%  Dow 33’615 -0.5%  DAX 13’095 -4.4%  Euro 1.0029 -1.2%  EStoxx50 3’556 -5.0%  Gold 1’975 2.0%  Bitcoin 35’699 -8.4%  Dollar 0.9167 -0.1%  Öl 118.2 7.0% 
05.03.2022 14:00:06

05.03.2022 14:00:06

PhosAgro PJSC: Fitch Changes PhosAgro's Credit Rating to 'B', in Line With Russia's Country Ceiling

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro PJSC: Fitch Changes PhosAgro's Credit Rating to 'B', in Line With Russia's Country Ceiling

05-March-2022 / 16:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release

5 March 2022

 

 

Fitch Changes PhosAgro's Credit Rating to 'B', in Line With Russia's Country Ceiling

 

Moscow - PJSC Phosagro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that, following the downgrade of the Russian Federation's sovereign rating, Fitch has changed PhosAgro's long-term foreign and local-currency issuer default rating from BBB- to B and placed it on Rating Watch Negative. PhosAgro's updated rating reflects Russia's new Country Ceiling.

Despite the high degree of volatility and uncertainty in markets, PhosAgro is focused on continuing its stable operations and is committed to doing its utmost to meet its obligations while complying with all applicable laws.

About us

 

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

 

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

 

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

 

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

 
