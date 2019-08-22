|
PhosAgro 2Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date
OJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
On 28 August 2019, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York).
The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.
