PhosAgro 2Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 28 August 2019, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.



Webcast links:



English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/2068718-1/D1B34BAEC8FE72AB5FBE81D4207507AF?partnerref=rss-events



Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/2068723-1/770F2E4289A6111967147443A49E74C6?partnerref=rss-events



Participant dial-in numbers:



Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 9315

Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9863

United Kingdom Toll +44 207 194 3759

United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 376 6183

United States Toll-Free 1 844 286 0643

United States Toll +1 646 722 4916



Conference ID numbers:



English call: 61550404#

Russian call: 50509429#



For further information please contact:



PJSC PhosAgro

Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department

+7 495 232 9689 ext 2183

ir@phosagro.ru



Timur Belov, Press Officer

+7 495 232 9689



EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 7554 993 032

+7 499 918 3134

Dmitriy Zhadan

zhadan@em-comms.com

+7 916 770 89 09

+7 495 363 28 49