<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.08.2019 17:30:02

PhosAgro 2Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date

OJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
PhosAgro 2Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date

22-Aug-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Daimler AG / Tesla Inc. 48927444 65.00 % 17.00 %
Lululemon Athletica Inc. / Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48927445 65.00 % 12.40 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48927433 55.00 % 9.75 %

22 August 2019

 

 

 

PhosAgro 2Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date

 

On 28 August 2019, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York).

 

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.

Webcast links:

English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/2068718-1/D1B34BAEC8FE72AB5FBE81D4207507AF?partnerref=rss-events               

Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/2068723-1/770F2E4289A6111967147443A49E74C6?partnerref=rss-events                           

Participant dial-in numbers:

Russian Federation Toll  +7 495 646 9315
Russian Federation Toll-Free  8 800 500 9863
United Kingdom Toll   +44 207 194 3759
United Kingdom Toll-Free  0800 376 6183
United States Toll-Free  1 844 286 0643
United States Toll   +1 646 722 4916

Conference ID numbers:

English call: 61550404#
Russian call: 50509429#

For further information please contact: 

PJSC PhosAgro
Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2183
ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer
+7 495 232 9689
 

 

EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 7554 993 032
+7 499 918 3134

Dmitriy Zhadan

zhadan@em-comms.com

+7 916 770 89 09

+7 495 363 28 49

 

 
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95
Sequence No.: 17713
EQS News ID: 862011

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=862011&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Phosagro OJSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten