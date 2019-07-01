Phone.com Executives to Provide Insight on Convergence of Cloud Communications and Artificial Intelligence at VOICE Summit 2019

NEWARK, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phone.com today announced that both CEO, Ari Rabban, and CTO, Alon Cohen, have accepted invitations to present at VOICE Summit 2019 , sponsored by Amazon Alexa, taking place July 22-25, 2019, at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) in Newark, New Jersey. The award-winning provider of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration services is a VOICE Summit Bronze sponsor and company executives will be onsite at the Phone.com Kiosk.

Cohen will co-host an interactive session with SecondMind Labs Founder and CEO, Kul Singh, titled, "Telephony Voice AI: The Untold, Untapped Opportunity for ROI and Mass Adoption," providing a comprehensive examination of the many use-cases for leveraging artificial intelligence in business communications.

WHO: Alon Cohen, Phone.com; Kul Singh, SecondMind Labs



WHAT: Telephony Voice AI: The untold, untapped opportunity for ROI & Mass Adoption



WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 (1:00 PM - 1:45 PM EDT)



WHERE: CTR 230 at VOICE Summit 2019





Having founded the company that made the first ever VoIP phone call, Cohen's expertise with internet-based telephony is unrivaled.

On Thursday, July 25th, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM EDT, Rabban will participate in the executive panel discussion, "How Voice Is Empowering the SMB Markets." Rabban's leadership has catapulted Phone.com to the upper echelon of cloud-based communications providers for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB).

As one of the industry's foremost pioneers, Rabban's technical acumen and intimate knowledge of the SMB market will provide attendees with a credible perspective on how to harness the power of voice assistants, AI, data organization, optimization and user experience.

WHAT: How Voice Is Empowering the SMB Markets



WHO: Ari Rabban, Phone.com



WHEN: Thursday, July 25, 2019 (1:00 PM - 1:45 PM EDT)



WHERE: CKB Strategy Lab at VOICE Summit 2019





"We are honored to have executives of Alon and Ari's caliber presenting at this year's VOICE Summit," said VOICE Summit 2019 Conference Chairman, Pete Erickson. "Voice AI and telephony have a symbiotic relationship, and Phone.com has the track record and entrepreneurial spirit to address current trends, enablement and the future of artificial intelligence."

VOICE Summit 2019 will convene more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees are presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 30,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com's innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com

About Modev

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit 2019

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2019 Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-26, 2019 and serve as a gathering place for more than 5000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across 12 different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council. www.voicesummit.ai . Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more.

CONTACT

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect (for VOICE Summit 2019)

202-904-2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phonecom-executives-to-provide-insight-on-convergence-of-cloud-communications-and-artificial-intelligence-at-voice-summit-2019-300878466.html

SOURCE Phone.com