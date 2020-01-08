phoenixNAP Adds 6x7 Networks to its Carrier Meet-Me-Room in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, announced today the addition of 6x7 Networks to its carrier-neutral data center in Phoenix, Arizona. This establishment enables phoenixNAP's clients to directly access 6x7 Networks' encrypted Internet backbone, expanding their connectivity and security options.

As the world's only fully end-to-end encrypted Global Telecommunications Carrier, 6x7 Networks provides advanced security to organizations worldwide. With its presence in phoenixNAP's data center, the company will be able to deliver high-quality IP transit services to a greater number of organizations and with enhanced stability. Located near the Phoenix metro area, phoenixNAP's flagship data center is a strategic location for 6x7 Networks to access major domestic and global cross-connects.

"Our global carrier network has grown significantly over the last few years and we are excited 6x7 Networks is a part of that growth," said Ian McClarty, president at phoenixNAP. "Our clients and tenants now have an option to directly access 6x7 Networks' encrypted Internet backbone and improve their network security. This is an important step for us as we continue to add new data protection options to our portfolio of services and solutions."

6x7 Networks will leverage its first Arizona PoP to further improve connectivity to its robust communication network. The additional connectivity point will further optimize latency in delivering services and applications worldwide, ensuring greater efficiency for 6x7 Networks' clients. phoenixNAP's data center network spans across six continents through 30 data centers and network PoPs, providing complete global coverage.

For businesses in Arizona and beyond, this collaboration brings a possibility to establish a more secure network, which is especially important for organizations operating under strict regulatory requirements. By ensuring encrypted data transfer and protected storage, businesses can ensure operability and business continuity.

"phoenixNAP's strategic location and the global network backbone significantly boost our capability to deliver seamless and secure services," said Ben Cannon, CEO, 6x7 Networks. "We are continuously working on the improvement of our network and technologies, and this is a big step for us as it makes our technologies directly accessible to a greater number of organizations. We are looking forward to developing the relationship with phoenixNAP and establishing new collaborations in the region."

phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.

About phoenixNAP

phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT businesses requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.

About 6x7 Networks

6x7 Networks, LLC is the world's only fully encrypted Global Telecommunications Carrier. Serving the data communications needs of enterprise businesses, government, healthcare, finance, and national interests across the globe for over 26 years, 6x7 applies government-grade security on all links to meet or exceed FIPS-140 standards in hardware on it's redundant and highly-available global tier 1 telco backbone. To better serve it's customers; 6x7 owns and operates 2 Carrier-Neutral Datacenters in San Francisco and San Mateo, in addition to its bay area, California, Chicago, NYC, and global network of POPs which are integrated into other wholesale carrier partner networks in order to deliver a global wholesale footprint to the carrier community. This ensures a cost-effective, scalable and resilient network that is committed to the wholesale environment and their respective clients. For more information, visit http://www.6x7networks.com.

