|
17.03.2023 01:08:00
Phoenix Services Announces Path to Exit from Chapter 11
RADNOR, Pa., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Services LLC ("Phoenix Services" or the "Company") has received support from an Ad Hoc Group of lenders (defined below) for terms of a restructuring that (i) creates a path to emerge from chapter 11 mid-year, (ii) provides $45mm of new money to invest in the business, (iii) reduces over $500mm of funded indebtedness, (iv) positions the Company to be more profitable and competitive while continuing to provide best-in-class service.
Phoenix Services, a premier provider of mission critical services to leading, global steel, stainless steel, and iron ore producing companies, announced that lenders representing approximately 78% of the Company's debtor-in-possession indebtedness (the "DIP Facility") and approximately 76% of the Company's other prepetition secured indebtedness (collectively the "Ad Hoc Group") have agreed to support the Company's restructuring, subject to various approvals, conditions and final documentation.
The agreed timeline will allow the management team to finalize new contracts with existing customers ahead of the Bankruptcy Court's consideration of the plan of reorganization and disclosure statement that will implement the Company's restructuring.
"Today's announcement moves Phoenix a step closer to emerging from chapter 11 and creating customer relationships to take the Company into the future. We look forward to working with our customer partners and lenders to bring new equipment, manpower and expertise to safely and efficiently perform our necessary work," said Mark Porto, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Services.
The Board of Managers supports the restructuring terms and is pleased that the Company has reached this agreement with the Ad Hoc Group on a path to move forward.
Key Terms of the Restructuring Contemplate:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-services-announces-path-to-exit-from-chapter-11-301774682.html
SOURCE Phoenix Services LLC
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Attraktive Konditionen für kurze Zeit (Anzeige)
Bis zum 20.03.2023 können Sie bei Swissquote Barrier Reverse Convertibles ohne Zeichnungsgebühren und mit Coupons von mindestens 12 Prozent pro Jahr bei Zeichnungen handeln!
Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Mastercard 💳 & UnitedHealth mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinserhöhung der EZB: Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX steigt zum Handelsende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. An der Wall Street ist am Donnerstag Erholung angesagt. An den Börsen in Fernost übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}