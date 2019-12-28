28.12.2019 00:26:00

PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services Welcomes Smithfield, VA Physical Therapy

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services announced the addition of a new clinic in Smithfield, VA, which becomes the company's 106th location in the US and 10th in Virginia.

Joey Bikkers, PT, Facility Director

Leading the clinic as Facility Director, Joey Bikkers, PT, DPT provides a full array of Physical Therapy services to meet the needs of residents in the Carrollton, Windsor and Suffolk areas. Bikkers is recognized as a certified manual therapist. He has significant experience in working with common orthopedic conditions, athletic rehabilitation and post-operative rehabilitation.

"We're really excited for this opportunity for PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services to continue to grow in this region, and we look forward to being able to contribute to meeting the community's health needs," said Bikkers. "With quality experience and professional development, our providers with PHOENIX look forward to being able to play a part in offering an excellent healthcare experience and outcome for those in the community – from grandparents who look to stay healthy and active with their families to high-level athletes, people recovering from surgeries to people looking to get back to work after an injury, and anything in between."

The Smithfield clinic is located at 1250 Smithfield Plaza in Smithfield, VA and will be open with hours varying between 7:00 am7:00 pm Monday to Friday.

"We are proud to partner with Joey and to serve the community in Smithfield, VA," said David Angelo, Chief Operating Officer of PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services. "Joey's talents combined with our customer service model will provide the people of Smithfield the opportunity to receive best-in-class Physical Therapy at a convenient location."

About PHOENIX Rehabilitation
Employee satisfaction delivered in a customer friendly and professional health care environment is PHOENIX's guiding principle. PHOENIX has over 100 locations in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington DC to serve their customers' needs for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and workplace health services. https://www.phoenixrehab.com/

PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Heal)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-rehabilitation-and-health-services-welcomes-smithfield-va-physical-therapy-300979614.html

SOURCE PHOENIX Rehab

