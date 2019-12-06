06.12.2019 09:00:00

Phoenix Property Group, LLC Acquired 10 MOL Acres on West Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix Property Group, LLC acquired 10 MOL acres on West Colonial Drive in the city of Oakland, FL with plans for a 70,000 sq ft ground up Retail/Office development site. The land, which is located on State Road 50 just east of the Florida Turnpike, sits inside of the Town of Oakland; a prime location for Commercial use.

"We are excited to acquire the land. Its strategic location is in a strong growth corridor with lots of traffic and great frontage. It's an ideal location for retailers and professionals alike. We already have several interested national and local tenants," states Alex Reece, the manager of Phoenix Property Group, LLC. "We are excited to work with the City of Oakland and create the right look and feel for the city."

About Phoenix Property Group

Phoenix Property Group, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

 

SOURCE Phoenix Property Group, LLC

