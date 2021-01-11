SMI 10’851 0.5%  SPI 13’448 0.2%  Dow 30’972 -0.4%  DAX 13’871 -1.3%  Euro 1.0820 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’607 -1.0%  Gold 1’840 -0.5%  Bitcoin 29’735 -12.4%  Dollar 0.8910 0.6%  Öl 55.2 -2.1% 

Phoenix Logistics Acquires Sam Dunn Express And Sam Dunn Enterprises

LONGVIEW, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Logistics ("Phoenix Logistics"), an affiliate of national private commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced its acquisition of Sam Dunn Express ("SDX"), a regional asset-based trucking company, along with the assets of Sam Dunn Enterprises, Inc. ("Sam Dunn"), a warehousing, logistics, distribution, and fulfillment firm in Longview, TX. SDX will become part of Phoenix National Transportation, a newly formed trucking business.

Phoenix National Transportation will provide regional and other over-the-road transportation services in Northeast Texas and nearby states, catering to the food, beverage, and alcohol industries. Sam Dunn will be absorbed by Phoenix Logistics and become its 10th location offering distribution and fulfillment services for local and regional customers. Phoenix Logistics offers services such as inventory management and monitoring, cross-docking and transloading, case picking, reverse logistics, and vendor management. To accommodate these services, the 700,000-square-foot facility, located at 4350 West Loop 281 in Longview boasts 36 dock doors and two rail spurs that split into 9 interior tracks.

"Phoenix Logistics is pleased to announce this new acquisition and is grateful to Sandra Holms and Sam Dunn Jr. for their years of experience and excellence building the business," said Robert Kriewaldt, Phoenix Logistics' Senior Vice President. "Phoenix National Transportation is an exciting new venture for the Phoenix companies; its addition is the next step in providing even more comprehensive services for our valued clients and partners," said David M. Marks, President and CEO of Phoenix Investors. "The Longview property expands our growing portfolio of industrial real estate in Texas."

About Phoenix Logistics and Phoenix National Transportation

Strategic Real Estate. Applied Technology. Tailored Service. Creativity. Flexibility. These fundamentals reflect everything we do at Phoenix Logistics. We provide specialized support in locating and attaining the correct logistics and transportation solutions for every client we serve. Most logistic competitors work to win 3PL contracts, and then attempt to secure the real estate to support them. As an affiliate of national industrial real estate firm Phoenix Investors, we can quickly secure real estate solutions across its portfolio or leverage its market and financial strength to quickly source and acquire real estate to meet our client's requirements.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-logistics-acquires-sam-dunn-express-and-sam-dunn-enterprises-301204889.html

SOURCE Phoenix Logistics, LLC

