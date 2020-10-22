SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’393 0.7%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0725 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9071 0.2%  Öl 42.4 1.7% 

22.10.2020 20:29:00

Phoenix Investors Named A Top Property Owner, Top Property Manager By Midwest Real Estate News

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Investors, a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been named a Top Property Owner and a Top Property Manager by Midwest Real Estate News in their annual Best of the Best issue. Phoenix was ranked the #9 Top Property Owner, based on square footage owned in the Midwest, and the #15 Top Property Manager, based on square footage owned and managed in the Midwest in 2019. As of October 2020, Phoenix's growing portfolio spans 21 states and includes commercial properties in excess of 32 million square feet. 

This year marks Midwest Real Estate News' 20th Anniversary of their Best of the Best issue. "CRE pros are facing bigger challenges than ever in 2020. But, as we always expect, our CRE superstars are rising to the occasion," said Dan Rafter, a Managing Editor at REJournals, Midwest Real Estate News' parent publication.

"We are honored to be recognized by Midwest Real Estate News for our growing portfolio and property management footprint," said Anthony Crivello, Phoenix's Executive Vice President. "With 2021 on the horizon, we are encouraged by these rankings and our portfolio's evolution and resilience."

About Phoenix Investors
Founded by Frank P. Crivello in 1994, Phoenix Investors and its affiliates (collectively "Phoenix") are a leader in the acquisition, development, renovation, and repositioning of industrial facilities throughout the United States. Utilizing a disciplined investment approach and successful partnerships with institutional capital sources, corporations, and public stakeholders, Phoenix has developed a proven track record of generating superior risk-adjusted returns, while providing cost-efficient lease rates for its growing portfolio of national tenants. Its efforts inspire and drive the transformation and reinvigoration of the economic engines in the communities it serves. Phoenix continues to be defined by thoughtful relationships, sophisticated investment tools, cost-efficient solutions, and a reputation for success.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-investors-named-a-top-property-owner-top-property-manager-by-midwest-real-estate-news-301158300.html

SOURCE Phoenix Investors

