20.07.2020 14:18:00

Phoenix American Releases White Paper on the Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis on Venture Capital and 2020 Outlook for the Industry

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American, a full-service fund administration provider for alternative investment funds, has published a new white paper examining the initial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis on the venture capital industry. Venture Capital & COVID-19: The State of Fundraising, Historical Downturn Insights & Startup Trends analyzes the effects on venture capital of the first four months of the pandemic crisis and the outlook for the rest of 2020 and beyond.  

The paper draws on Phoenix American's observations as a fund administration provider, conversations with the sponsors of its many client funds as well as interactions with partners, intermediaries and other participants in the industry. The company's twenty-plus years as a fund sponsor as well as forty-plus years as a provider of fund administration services provides a unique perspective on current events and their effects on investment funds.

Top takeaways from the report include an analysis of the effects of previous economic downturns on venture capital, the current state of VC fundraising, the priorities for VCs during the crisis and key investment opportunities.  The report considers several factors of interest.

  • Conditions were already changing for venture capital going into the pandemic crisis. Concern for the late stage economic cycle had deal and exit flow starting to stall in 2019. There would be record high dry powder going into 2020.
  • Historically, economic downturns have seen substantial contractions in aggregate deal volume, capital invested and deal size. Early-stage companies are hit especially hard. But there is a silver lining.
  • Focus on the portfolio. VCs are concentrating on their existing portfolio companies, helping to chart a path to survival and a favorable post-pandemic exit, cutting costs and streamlining operations.
  • Investment Opportunities are emerging in remote work and IT solutions including healthtech and fintech with workers largely still at home and health care top-of-mind for many Americans
  • Term sheets are changing to reflect greater investor protections in this time of increased risk and due diligence processes are reflecting the same concerns.
  • Fundraising. There is no lack of capital with historic levels of dry powder and rebounded inflows but investors are looking for experienced managers who have weathered previous economic storms.

With a perspective coming from the company's experience with alternative investment funds, Phoenix American emphasizes the need for fund managers to be able to respond operationally to major economic disruptions with innovative solutions to fund raising, cash flow and deal acquisition that are supported by a versatile and robust back office infrastructure - a distinct advantage enjoyed by Phoenix American client funds in the current economic environment.

"The economic disruption of COVID-19 has forced VCs to make rapid changes in the way they operate," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix American. "A flexible and robust administrative infrastructure that is able to adapt to the needs of client funds in a time of crisis removes an element of risk and distraction and sets up managers to endure and succeed."

About Phoenix American
Phoenix American Financial Services provides full-service fund administration, accounting, transfer agent and investor services as well as sales and marketing reporting to fund sponsors in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American aircraft group provides administration and accounting services for securitizations specializing in the commercial aviation leasing industry. The company is a subsidiary of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions, providers of the cloud-based MARS CRM, Sales and Marketing Reporting and Compliance Management solutions for banks, insurance companies, asset management firms and other financial service organizations. Phoenix American was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

For more information, contact Phoenix American at 1-866-895-5050 or visit www.phxa.com.

Media Contact
David Fisher
Director
415-485-4673
243793@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-american-releases-white-paper-on-the-impacts-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-crisis-on-venture-capital-and-2020-outlook-for-the-industry-301096085.html

SOURCE Phoenix American

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 561.60
2.26 %
Alcon 56.68
2.02 %
Geberit 506.40
1.50 %
Sika 198.20
1.12 %
LafargeHolcim 44.49
0.75 %
CieFinRichemont 60.78
-0.36 %
CS Group 10.01
-0.45 %
The Swatch Grp 195.60
-0.46 %
Nestle 108.12
-0.57 %
UBS Group 11.23
-1.19 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:41
Vontobel: US-Banken übertreffen Erwartungen
13:30
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
08:57
Warten auf neue Impulse
06:25
Daily Markets: SMI – Der Ausbruch ist geglückt / Tesla – Die Kursexplosion
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Optimistische Studie: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte fast bis auf 400'000 US-Dollar steigen
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich ab
Julius Bär-Aktie verliert trotzdem deutlich: Rekordgewinn dank Handelsboom
ARYZTA setzt GV auf 16. September an und prüft Übernahmeangebote - Aktie spring hoch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Visa fokussiert sich mehr auf Bitcoin, Ripple und Co.
Tesla kämpft sich durch Corona-Krise - und lässt andere Autobauer hinter sich
Betrüger haben Tausende deutsche Kreditkarten gehackt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zeigt sich freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Montag anziehen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden nach dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Der Dow Jones zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende wenig volatil.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB