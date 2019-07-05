PHNIX's New Inverter Pool Heat Pump with DTU module to Launch in North America

- PHNIX Full Inverter Series meeting AHRI Standards

GUANGZHOU, China, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With continued China-US trade frictions, the strong demand for PHNIX pool heat pumps in the North American market has not subsided. PHNIX pool heat pumps have increased their exports to North America by more than 50% in the first half of this year, indicating at least a strong demand for PHNIX high-end heat pump products in the North American market. Mr. Peter Wang, Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX global overseas business, said his latest business trip to North America targeted on how to strengthen medium- and long-term cooperation with key business partners.

PHNIX still shows strong competitiveness in North America, which is due to its swimming pool products having entering the market more than 10 years ago and a tacit understanding with key partners, moreover, PHNIX is constantly introducing new products. For example, it is about to launch its R32 inverter pool heat pump with DTU module in North America. This is a great opportunity for PHNIX's local partners, according to Mr. Howard Zhang, PHNIX International Sales Supervisor, in charge of swimming pool products.

About PHNIX Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump

COP as high as 13.41 PHNIX inverter swimming pool heat pumps Turbo Series is customized for the North American market to deliver an amazing COP as 13.41 (tested according to AHRI Standards) with the full DC inverter technology, based on this technology, the unit can adjust its strength from 10% to 90% according to users' requirements when heating a pool.

More eco-friendly R32 refrigerant PHNIX pool heat pumps have begun to adopt a new gas solution of R32. Compared the swimming pool heat pumps with R410A refrigerant, the R32 heat pumps have a GWP of only one-third, so its environmental performance is better.

New 4G-DTU Remote Control PHNIX R32 swimming pool series with a 4G-DTU module inside the control board can connect to internet with 4G mobile signal automatically. All the data of the heat pump will be transferred to the cloud (server) for sellers and users to easily control the heat pump and check the unit running condition.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. For more information, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

