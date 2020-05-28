PHLove Variety Show Raises Over $1.5 Million For PHL COVID-19 Fund Rapid Response Effort; 6th Round of Grant Recipients Announced

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PHL COVID-19 Fund is proud to announce PHLove, the variety show held on May 21 that featured performances and appearances from regional celebrities, raised over $1.5 million in support of the Fund. Presented by the Middleton Family, the PHLove Variety Show featured an All-Star Philly lineup headlined by Daryl Hall, Questlove and Patti LaBelle, and helped to spur widespread support from the region, enabling the Fund to continue its effort to respond to community needs through the work of local and regional organizations.

Additionally, this week the Fund awarded $2.3 million to 85 nonprofits serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. To date, the Fund, led by the Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ), has secured $17.25 million in gifts and pledges and granted more than $15 million to 468 nonprofits. These organizations provide vital services to individuals facing the wide-ranging and urgent consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, like Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) and Easterseals New Jersey – two organizations receiving grants this week.

CCTC is a non-profit agency that specializes in providing mental and behavioral health services to the most vulnerable children and families living in the Philadelphia region, many of whom struggle with issues related to poverty. With a staff of close to 500 working to address the impact of childhood abuse, neglect, traumatic events and other challenges, grant dollars will be used to help ensure frontline staff continues to provide critical services to families. Since mid-March, CCTC has continued providing its services through telehealth, serving over 2,200 children and their families weekly and enrolling new families who need assistance.

"At CCTC, we have been working on a daily basis to ensure extensive measures were taken to keep our staff and clients healthy, and to continue to provide services," said Antonio Valdés, Chief Executive Officer of CCTC. "These much-needed funds will allow us to continue to weather these challenging times and help us sustain our services for children and families that are in need of mental and behavioral health care services."

Serving youth, adults and seniors with a broad spectrum of intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities, Easterseals New Jersey is working hard to adapt its services to the current climate of social distancing. A portion of the clients the organization serve live in supportive housing residences and beyond the basic needs of food and supplies, around-the-clock care is also required to keep these individuals safe and healthy.

"The current health crisis has impacted all of us but can have particularly dire consequences to our most vulnerable neighbors - the individuals we serve throughout the state living with disabilities and special needs, as well as seniors and those facing mental health challenges," said Yasmin Nielsen, Director of Advancement for Easterseals New Jersey. "The funds from the PHL COVID-19 Fund are vital in allowing our staff to provide a continuum of care that not only ensures emotional and physical well-being, but also helps to prevent placing any unnecessary burden on our already taxed healthcare systems."

"We are grateful to the Middleton family and the Philadelphia artists who lent their time and talents to the PHLove Variety Show, helping to elevate the needs of our neighbors and magnify the critical role nonprofits play in sustaining healthy communities," said Pedro Ramos, President and CEO of Philadelphia Foundation. "As we move from rapid response to recovery, the continued support of the entire community continues to be paramount."

"Seeing the community rally behind PHLove and their neighbors in need was truly humbling and inspiring," said Bill Golderer, President and CEO of UWGPSNJ. "For so many in our community, continuing to meet basic needs remains their number one challenge during this time. Because of the generosity of the Middleton family, the amazing talent from across our region and the support of our community, these much-needed funds will ensure regional nonprofits helping those most impacted by the pandemic are not only equipped to continue to meet immediate needs but are poised to address emerging needs as well."

The PHL COVID-19 Fund prioritizes supporting people who are hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, such as seniors, people experiencing homelessness, those with disabilities, low-income residents without health insurance, people with substance abuse disorder and survivors of abuse.

The complete list of grantees for the sixth round of funding can be found below and is available at www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org . Additional details around future grant parameters will be announced next week.

The Fund currently totals $17.25 million in pledges and contributions from more than 8,000 donors -- individuals, families, foundations, businesses, and institutions. Individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the PHL COVID-19 Fund via www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org.



For more information and updates, follow the fund on Twitter at twitter.com/phlcovid19fund .

PHL COVID-19 FUND GRANTEES: May 28, 2020

Organizations that received funding in this round are:

Agape African Senior Center $3,000 American Cancer Society $40,000 Attic Youth Center $50,000 Baker Industries $10,000 Best Buddies Pennsylvania $20,000 Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia $25,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties $25,000 Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City $25,000 Brewerytown Sharswood Community Civic Association $7,000 Cancer Support Community Greater Philadelphia $50,000 Centro de Cultura, Arte, Trabajo y Educación $5,000 Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly $25,000 Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America $40,000 Children's Crisis Treatment Center $40,000 Cloud 9 Rooftop Farm $3,200 Community Action Agency of Delaware County $40,000 CONCERN $10,000 Council for Relationships $40,000 Covenant House PA $40,000 Dawn's Place $16,000 Depaul USA $20,000 Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health $40,000 Dignity Housing $50,000 Disability Rights Pennsylvania $20,000 Domestic Violence Center of Chester County $40,000 Easter Outreach $11,000 Easterseals New Jersey $40,000 ElderNet of Lower Merion and Narberth $15,000 Eluna $20,000 Entrepreneur Works Fund $15,000 Faith Community Development Corporation $2,500 First Book $40,000 Frontline Dads $2,500 Gaudenzia Foundation $40,000 Goods & Services $9,600 Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia $40,000 Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia $40,000 Health Promotion Council $40,000 HealthShare Exchange $40,000 Horizon House $40,000 In The Light Ministries Philadelphia $50,000 Inglis Foundation $40,000 Junior Achievement of New Jersey $5,000 Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania $50,000 Keystone Opportunity Center $50,000 Latin American Economic Development Association $17,000 Liberti Church of the River Wards $45,000 Maternal and Child Health Consortium $20,000 Meals on Wheels of Chester County $5,000 Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center $25,000 Muscular Dystrophy Association $40,000 Muslims Serve $18,000 My Place Germantown $33,000 National Multiple Sclerosis Society - Greater Delaware Valley Chapter $20,000 New Jersey Citizen Action Education Fund $50,000 One Day at a Time $50,000 Operation In My Back Yard $2,500 Oxford Area Senior Center $15,000 Parkside Business & Community In Partnership $50,000 Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project $30,000 Pennsylvania Prison Society $40,000 Philadelphia Unemployment Project $50,000 Philadelphia Youth Basketball $20,000 Potter's House Mission $23,000 Raising the Bar $10,000 Real Men Speak $2,500 Sappho and LaRoyce Foundation $3,000 Shore Medical Center $20,000 Soul Food CDC (Unity in the Community) $2,500 SquashSmarts $16,500 Starfinder Foundation $50,000 Summer Search Philadelphia $40,000 Support Center for Child Advocates $20,000 Surrey Services for Seniors $5,000 The Community Builders $25,000 The Philadelphia Education Fund $50,000 Turning Points for Children $40,000 Uplift Center for Grieving Children $50,000 Urbanstead $4,700 West Philadelphia Financial Services Institution $50,000 Willow Grove Community Development Corporation $50,000 Women's Community Revitalization Project $50,000 YMCA Greater Brandywine $40,000 Youth Outreach Adolescent Community Awareness Project $10,000 YWCA Tri-County Area $5,000

About Philadelphia Foundation

Founded in 1918, Philadelphia Foundation strengthens the economic, social and civic vitality of Greater Philadelphia. Philadelphia Foundation grows effective philanthropic investment, connects individuals and institutions across sectors and geography, and advances civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration. A publicly supported foundation, the Philadelphia Foundation manages more than 1,000 charitable funds established by its donors and makes over 1,000 grants and scholarship awards each year. To learn more, visit philafound.org.

About United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, serving communities in Pennsylvania'sChester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and New Jersey'sAtlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Cumberland counties, is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and in people's lives. United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. In Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, United Way fights for youth success and family stability because we LIVE UNITED against intergenerational poverty. For more information about United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey visit www.UnitedForImpact.org .

