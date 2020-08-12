+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
12.08.2020 23:00:00

Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786567/Phio_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

"The second quarter was an exciting period for our team as we presented during three major medical conferences new preclinical data from animal studies that validate the potential of our INTASYL RNAi technology as a cancer immunotherapy platform for innovative therapeutics. For example, we now have in vivo data showing the ability and safety of INTASYL technology to reprogram immune cells, such as T cells, in situ through intratumoral application, resulting in impressive anti-tumoral efficacy," said Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, President and CEO of Phio.

"The recent data we presented from studies conducted with our lead asset, PH-762, our BRD4 targeting INTASYL compound, PH-894, as well as other pipeline products, support our advancement of these products into additional studies. We are currently planning to initiate clinical studies with PH-762 in 2021, and the required steps needed to initiate these clinical trials are underway. Due to the potential for delays related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot provide more specific guidance as to exactly when the studies will be initiated."

Quarter in Review and Recent Corporate Updates

  • Announced detailed data that provide support for the potential of PH-804, the Company's TIGIT targeting INTASYL compound, as an immuno-oncology therapeutic and a viable alternative to anti-TIGIT antibodies in a presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II. These data provide insight around the mechanisms of action of the tumor growth suppression with PH-804.
  • Presented new data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program that show how intratumoral delivery of INTASYL compounds inhibited tumor growth by overcoming the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment as shown by changes in T cell composition and activation. Therefore, the Company believes these pipeline programs show great promise in the treatment of solid tumors.
  • Presented data at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2020 Annual Meeting that details how INTASYL compares favorably to other technologies for improving cells used in adoptive cell therapy (ACT) for the treatment of solid tumors, especially in cases where permanent gene modification is not required or is undesirable.
  • Hosted a key opinion leader (KOL) call on intratumoral therapy with self-delivering RNAi that featured a presentation by Professor Caroline Robert, M.D., Ph.D., of the Gustave Roussy Institute, on the promising new avenues to treat melanoma patients. Her presentation included scientific and clinical rationale for intratumoral neoadjuvant therapy and the role that INTASYL technology can play in such therapeutic approaches.
  • Announced ongoing preclinical work and planning that are underway that would support the planned initiation of clinical trials with PH-762 in 2021, assuming no additional delays due the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Raised total net proceeds of $3.5 million through financing activities completed in April 2020.

Financial Results

Cash Position

At June 30, 2020, the Company had cash of $18.9 million as compared with $6.9 million at December 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company received net proceeds of $3.8 million from the exercise of outstanding warrants and raised $3.5 million in net proceeds through an equity offering completed in April. The Company expects its cash will be sufficient to fund currently planned operations for at least the next 12 months.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses were approximately $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to a reduced use of an outside interim temporary labor consultant and a reduction in patent-related expenses as compared to the prior year period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were relatively steady at $0.9 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.7 million, or $0.34 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $2.0 million, or $4.62 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to a decrease in research and development expenses, as discussed above. The change in net loss per share was primarily due to an increase in the number of shares outstanding as a result of our capital raise activities as compared to the prior year period.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and the tumor micro-environment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the impact to our business and operations by the recent coronavirus outbreak, results from our preclinical and clinical activities, the development of our product candidates, the ability to obtain future financing, the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, market and other conditions and those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
ir@phiopharma.com

Investor Contact
Ashley R. Robinson 
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
June 30,



Six Months Ended
June 30,




2020



2019



2020



2019


Revenues


$



$



$



$

21


Operating expenses:

















Research and development



779




1,146




1,997




2,235


General and administrative



890




913




2,028




1,991


Total operating expenses



1,669




2,059




4,025




4,226


Operating loss



(1,669)




(2,059)




(4,025)




(4,205)


Total other income (expense), net



(3)




24




2




51


Net loss


$

(1,672)



$

(2,035)



$

(4,023)



$

(4,154)


Net loss per share:

















Basic and diluted


$

(0.34)



$

(4.62)



$

(1.19)



$

(10.23)


Weighted average shares: basic and
diluted



4,966,047




440,482




3,378,233




406,063


 

 

PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)




June 30,

2020



December 31,
2019


ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash


$

18,864



$

6,934


Restricted cash



50




50


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



640




316


Total current assets



19,554




7,300


Right of use asset



456




511


Property and equipment, net



183




210


Other assets



18




18


Total assets


$

20,211



$

8,039


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

481



$

809


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,301




964


Lease liability



111




107


Total current liabilities



1,893




1,880


Lease liability, net of current portion



354




411


Long-term debt



231





Total liabilities



2,478




2,291


Total stockholders' equity



17,733




5,748


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

20,211



$

8,039


 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phio-pharmaceuticals-reports-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-provides-business-update-301111331.html

SOURCE Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 506.80
2.53 %
Givaudan 3’802.00
2.18 %
Lonza Grp 558.20
2.08 %
CS Group 10.67
1.76 %
The Swatch Grp 202.80
1.73 %
ABB 24.20
0.71 %
UBS Group 11.46
0.70 %
SGS 2’405.00
0.54 %
LafargeHolcim 44.59
0.47 %
Alcon 57.26
0.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:30
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
14:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:45
Vontobel: Defensive Konsumgüteraktien - Verteidigungsarbeit steht im Mittelpunkt
08:54
SMI - droht neues Ungemach?
11.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Givaudan SA, Idorsia Ltd, Valora Holding AG
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie endet im Plus: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Shortseller Jim Chanos warnt vor Markteinbruch: "Es kommen Probleme auf uns zu"
Relief-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs hebt ab
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Molecular Partners-Aktie auf Höhenflug: BAG sichert sich Kaufoption für potenzielles COVID-Mittel von Molecular Partners
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Darum zieht der Dollar zum Euro und Franken an - Neue Rekordtiefs bei türkischer Lira
Corona-Krise könnte Aktienmarkt noch mehrere Jahrzehnte schwächen
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse freundlich - SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX knackt 13.000er-Marke -- Wall Street und US-Techbörse legen zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel höher. Die US-Börsen notierten im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB