<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.04.2020 19:10:00

Philly Shipyard Wins Major Training Ships Contract

Philly Shipyard, Inc., the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA (Oslo: PHLY), has been awarded a contract for the construction of up to five (5) National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) from TOTE Services, LLC (TOTE), an industry leader in ship management, marine operations and vessel services. TOTE was selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) as the vessel construction manager for the NSMV program in May 2019. TOTE placed an initial order with Philly Shipyard for the first two vessels (NSMVs 1 and 2), with deliveries in Spring and Winter 2023, and retains options for the next three vessels (NSMVs 3, 4 and 5).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005624/en/

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 52826757 55.00 % 12.00 %
ABB / Geberit / LafargeHolcim 52826758 55.00 % 9.00 %
Allianz SE / Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. / AXA S.A. 52826759 55.00 % 8.80 %

Image: Herbert Engineering & MARAD

Image: Herbert Engineering & MARAD

The initial award is valued at approximately USD 630 million and supports non-recurring engineering and detail design of the NSMV class as well as procurement of equipment and materials and construction of the first two ships. If all five ships are ordered and built in series, then the total contract value of the 5-ship program would be approximately USD 1.5 billion.

The NSMV series is a new class of purpose-built ships to provide for the replacement of the current training ships at the State Maritime Academies (SMA). SMA ships are primarily used to provide cadets with required at-sea training on operational vessels, and to introduce them to the work of a merchant marine officer. The ships feature accommodations for up to 600 cadets and instructors, comprehensive instructional spaces and a full training bridge. The vessels will also serve critical national security interests and other important roles, including missions in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief throughout the world. To meet this requirement, the vessels will also have roll/on-roll/off and container storage capacity, as well as a helicopter landing pad.

Steinar Nerbovik, Philly Shipyard President and CEO, remarked "Philly Shipyard is honored to be selected by TOTE to build these sophisticated vessels. We are thankful for the trust that TOTE has placed in us, and for all of the support we have received over the last year, especially from our unions, and our local and federal stakeholders. Securing this award is a major milestone in our strategy to reposition the yard for government and commercial projects. We look forward to delivering on our promises.”

Engineering and planning work is already underway in conjunction with PSI’s technical partner, and final design and procurement will commence immediately with a scheduled production start on NSMV 1 in early 2021. The vessels will be owned by MARAD, which developed the initial concept for their design. Construction of the vessels will not require any third-party financing.

Jimmy Hart, President of the Metal Trades Department, AFL-CIO, stated "On behalf of skilled shipbuilders throughout North America, the Metal Trades Department, AFL-CIO, offers its praise and thanks to a committed collaboration of great Americans that stretched from skilled workers to a persistent shipyard management, and willing, able partners in the White House and halls of Congress that committed to building and promoting our nation’s workers and the shipbuilding industry.”

Jim Miller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Philly Shipyard, stated "On behalf of the entire Board, we couldn’t be more pleased that the shipyard has secured this contract. Beginning two years ago, management boldly faced many challenges and systematically mapped out a strategic plan to transform the shipyard into a facility that can perform government related work. Through skillful deliberation, they have successfully executed that plan, while preserving a good financial platform on which to move forward. We are confident in the yard’s ability to continue to rise from here.”

The contract for the NSMV program will allow Philly Shipyard to reconstitute its workforce in preparation for commencement of the new production work in early 2021. The total workforce at Philly Shipyard at full capacity is approximately 1,200. For more information about Philly Shipyard, please visit www.phillyshipyard.com.

About Philly Shipyard:

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo: PHLY) and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA. Aker is a Norwegian industrial investment company that creates value through active ownership. Aker's investment portfolio is concentrated on key Norwegian industries that are international in scope: oil and gas, fisheries and biotechnology, and marine assets. Aker's industrial holdings comprise ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Aker BP, Aker BioMarine, Ocean Yield and Akastor.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Philly Shipyard ASAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Philly Shipyard ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 411.90
0.86 %
Nestle 104.20
0.29 %
Sika 162.75
-0.03 %
Alcon 49.77
-0.38 %
The Swatch Grp 201.80
-0.39 %
LafargeHolcim 36.59
-1.93 %
CS Group 8.16
-1.95 %
ABB 17.21
-2.27 %
UBS Group 9.27
-2.40 %
Swisscom 519.60
-4.94 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Ruhe vor dem Sturm am Ölmarkt
13:50
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:39
Vontobel: Eingefahrene Verluste wettmachen?
08:24
SMI-Erholung geht die Puste aus
07.04.20
Policy Analysis Through the Lens of Phase Transitions
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:32
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Philly Shipyard ASA 42.00 16.02% Philly Shipyard ASA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
Tesla-Aktie volatil: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt
poenina-Aktie zieht an: poenina steigert Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich - Fusion mit Caleira geplant
Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97
Swiss Life und Helvetia erlassen Kleinfirmen teilweise Miete

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden am Mittwoch Verluste verbucht. Die Wall Street zeigt sich hingegen im Plus. In Fernost kamen die Indizes auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB