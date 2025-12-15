Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Phillips 66 Aktie 18376318 / US7185461040

15.12.2025 14:20:49

Phillips 66 Reports 2026 Capital Budget

Phillips 66
112.31 CHF -0.18%
(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX) announced its 2026 capital budget of $2.4 billion, including $1.1 billion for sustaining capital and $1.3 billion for growth capital. In Midstream, the capital budget of $1.1 billion includes $400 million for sustaining projects and $700 million for growth projects.

"The 2026 capital budget reflects our ongoing commitment to capital discipline and maximizing shareholder returns. We are investing growth capital in our NGL value chain and high-return Refining projects, while also investing sustaining capital to support safe and reliable operations," said Mark Lashier, CEO of Phillips 66.

