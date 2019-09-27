Philips showcases commitment to improving respiratory care at ERS 2019



September 27, 2019

Broad portfolio of integrated sleep and respiratory solutions connect data, technology and people across the care continuum

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Madrid, Spain – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its commitment to improving care for hundreds of millions of patients worldwide living with chronic sleep and respiratory conditions in its 17th appearance at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress, taking place September 28 - October 2, 2019, in Madrid, Spain.

"The rise of chronic conditions and the simple fact that the global population is aging, present challenges across global healthcare ecosystems already facing resource constraints amidst a shifting technology landscape,” said Eli Diacopoulos, Business Leader of Respiratory Care at Philips. "At Philips, we’re committed to meeting those challenges by equipping providers, clinicians and patients with the tools and information needed to provide the best care experience possible. To do that, it’s essential to continue to develop integrated technologies that make it easier to share, analyze and use data, to help clinicians make better informed decisions, reduce costs and readmissions and ultimately improve patient care.”

At ERS, Philips will spotlight its broad portfolio of connected solutions and services designed to address the needs of patients with chronic sleep and respiratory conditions and help health systems achieve the Quadruple Aim of value-based healthcare: an improved experience for patients and staff, improved patient outcomes, better health outcomes and a lower cost of care. Featured solutions include innovative non-invasive ventilation (NIV) device therapies, nebulizers, portable oxygen concentrators, obstructive sleep apnea therapy solutions – including new options for positional sleep apnea patients – and new consumer sleep technologies.

Philips will also showcase its robust connected care platform, which helps to enable providers and physicians to more effectively manage patient care in a single platform, while providing patients with more active engagement with their own health and therapy. Each solution and service showcased at ERS has been developed based on nearly 40 years of clinical expertise and a customer-first mindset.

In addition to showcasing its growing portfolio of sleep and respiratory solutions, Philips will also present multiple clinical abstracts on topics ranging from cost of care to Expiratory Flow Limitation. Philips will also lead three industry practical workshops during the show:

Sunday, September 29, 1:15 pm, Room N101+102 "Expiratory Flow Limitation,” chaired by Dr. David White, chief scientific officer, Sleep and Respiratory Care for Philips

Monday, September 30, 1:15 pm, Room N101+102 "Central Sleep Apnea Management and Use of Artificial Intelligence in Sleep Stage Scoring,” chaired by Dr. David White, chief scientific officer, Sleep and Respiratory Care for Philips, and Prof. Michael Arzt University Hospital, Regensburg, Germany

Tuesday, October 1, 1:15 pm Room N101+102 "New Principles in the Continuum of COPD Management,” chaired by Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong, chief medical liaison, Sleep and Respiratory Care for Philips, and Dr. Nicholas Hart professor and clinical director of Lane Fox Respiratory Service, St Thomas’ Hospital in London



To experience Philips’ portfolio of sleep and respiratory products, visit booth #S08 at ERS 2019. For updates on Philips’ presence at the show or more information on Philips’ advanced solutions for sleep and respiratory care, follow @PhilipsResp or visit Philips.com/At-ERS-Congress .

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +1 978-221-8919

E-mail: kathy.oreilly@philips.com



Twitter: @kathyoreilly



Meredith Amoroso

Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care

Mobile: +1 724-584-8991

E-mail: meredith.amoroso@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .



Attachments