SMI 12’516 0.8%  SPI 16’144 0.7%  Dow 36’100 0.5%  DAX 16’094 0.1%  Euro 1.0543 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’370 0.3%  Gold 1’865 0.1%  Bitcoin 58’837 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9211 0.0%  Öl 82.1 -0.7% 
Philips Aktie [Valor: 1106818 / ISIN: NL0000009538]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.11.2021 11:00:00

Philips provides update on earlier announced voluntary CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator recall notification*

Philips
42.84 CHF 7.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

November 14, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – On June 14, 2021, Royal Philips’ (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) subsidiary, Philips Respironics, initiated a voluntary recall notification* for certain sleep and respiratory care products to address identified potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in these devices. Following the substantial ramp-up of its production, service, and repair capacity, the repair and replacement program in the US and several other markets is under way.

As expected, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently conducted an inspection of a Philips Respironics manufacturing facility in connection with the recall. On November 12, 2021, the FDA published a list of the observations it provided to Philips Respironics. In accordance with normal practice, Philips Respironics will submit its response to the inspectional findings for review by the FDA. Importantly, an FDA investigator's list of inspection observations does not constitute a final FDA determination of whether any condition is in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act or any of its implementing regulations. Additionally, the FDA has not changed its recommendation to patients and healthcare providers in relation to affected devices. 

"In connection with the voluntary recall notification in June of this year, the FDA has recently conducted an inspection of a Philips Respironics manufacturing facility in the US,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. "We will work closely with the FDA to clarify and follow up on the inspectional findings and its recent requests related to comprehensive testing. Until we have concluded these discussions, we are not able to publicly provide further details on these responses. We remain fully committed to supporting the community of patients who rely on the affected devices, and the physicians and customers who are dedicated to meeting patient needs.”

Since June 2021, Philips Respironics and certified testing laboratories have been conducting a comprehensive test and research program on the PE-PUR foam to better assess and scope potential patient health risks, with support from appropriately qualified third-party experts. Philips Respironics plans to make more data available to the relevant competent authorities as soon as possible after completing the assessment of the above mentioned research and tests, which is anticipated to take place in the fourth quarter.

Separately, Philips Respironics has conducted testing to support the new silicone replacement foam. Silicone foam testing provided by Philips Respironics to the FDA on devices authorized for marketing in the US had demonstrated acceptable results. Philips Respironics continues to coordinate with the FDA and other competent authorities on its testing.

An FAQ is available here.

* Voluntary recall notification in the US/field safety notice outside the US

For further information, please contact:

Steve Klink
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 10888824
E-mail: steve.klink@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements
This statement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 


﻿

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08.11.21 Philips Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
27.10.21 Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
25.10.21 Philips Neutral Credit Suisse Group
20.10.21 Philips Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.10.21 Philips Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter 

Die Aktienmärkte kennen seit einigen Wochen nur den Weg nach Oben. Was die Gründe sind und wie die aktuelle Berichtssaison verläuft erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 5. November 2021: Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter | BX Swiss TV

Inside

12.11.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
12.11.21 Salzgitter arbeitet wieder in schwarzen Zahlen
12.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.11.21 Marktüberblick: Siemens nach Zahlen gesucht
12.11.21 SMI in Trippelschritten vorwärts
12.11.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Kurs auf 4’400 Punkte / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend bleibt intakt
11.11.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swissquote Group Holding SA
05.11.21 Marktupdate 5. November 2021: Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter | BX Swiss TV
28.09.21 Warum Saisonalität keine gute Anlagestrategie sein muss.
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktien nach Milliardenübernahme mit Allzeithoch
Roche-Aktie steigt: EU-Ausschuss empfiehlt Zulassung von Roche-COVID-Medikament Ronapreve
Richemont: Umsatz klar über Vorkrisenniveau - Richemont-Aktie schafft neues Rekordhoch
Mark Mobius: Ein Krypto-Crash hätte dramatische Folgen für den Aktienmarkt
Relief Therapeutics will Corona-Kandidaten RLF-100 weiterentwickeln - Aktie zweistellig im Plus
Auf diese Kryptowährung setzt Mark Cuban
Darum fällt der Euro zeitweise auf einen Tiefstand seit Mitte 2020 - zum Franken kaum bewegt
Charlie Munger kauft bei Alibaba weiter zu - Das sagen Experten dazu
Studie deckt Machtkonzentration bei Bitcoin-Netzwerk auf
Tesla-Aktie schliesst rot: Tesla-Chef Musk trennt sich von weiteren Anteilen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit