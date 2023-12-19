Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Philips Aktie [Valor: 1106818 / ISIN: NL0000009538]
Philips completes cancellation of 15.1 million shares

Philips
20.01 CHF 3.28%
December 19, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 15,134,054 of its shares. The cancelled shares were acquired as part of the EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program for capital reduction purposes that was announced on July 26, 2021.


Philips will complete the share repurchase program in April 2024, which is expected to result in a further cancellation of 4.4 million shares in Q2 2024.

Philips’ current issued share capital amounts to EUR 182,703,193 representing 913,515,966 common shares.

More information is available here.

For media questions, please contact:

Elco van Groningen
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 81039584
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 70,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements
This statement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.


