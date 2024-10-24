Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’190 0.4%  SPI 16’214 0.3%  Dow 42’515 -1.0%  DAX 19’523 0.8%  Euro 0.9354 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’962 0.8%  Gold 2’740 0.8%  Bitcoin 58’392 1.0%  Dollar 0.8662 0.0%  Öl 75.4 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101
Top News
VanEck senkt Ethereum-Preisziel deutlich nach Modellaktualisierung
Coca-Cola hat in Österreich Millionen Flaschen zurückgerufen
Kursverluste gestoppt: Bitcoin klettert über 67'000 US-Dollar
Ausblick: Eni legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Bayer-Aktie fester: Plattform von Dewpoint wird für ein Herzprogramm genutzt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Philips Aktie [Valor: 1106818 / ISIN: NL0000009538]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.10.2024 15:00:00

Philips and Medtronic advocacy partnership aims to help accelerate access to life-saving treatments

Philips
27.72 CHF -0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

October 24, 2024

Both companies also join the newly established World Stroke Organization Advocacy Coalition

Amsterdam, the NetherlandsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Medtronic Neurovascular, a leading innovator in neurovascular therapies, today announced a strategic advocacy partnership. Delivering timely stroke care is crucial to saving lives and reducing long-term disability. As leaders in stroke diagnosis and treatment, the two organizations are advocating on raising awareness around the potential health and economic benefits for patients, their families and societies of improving access to timely stroke diagnosis and treatment.

Philips and Medtronic Neurovascular also further expanded and strengthened their partnerships with the World Stroke Organization (WSO) by joining the newly established WSO Advocacy Coalition. This WSO-led coalition brings together diverse stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, patient groups, and policymakers, to develop coordinated strategies that address the global burden of stroke. The two companies are already working together with the World Stroke Organization to share the latest research, exchange best practices, drive improvements and advance the stroke policy agenda.

A stroke is typically an acute event, mostly caused by a blockage in a blood vessel in the brain that prevents adequate blood supply to brain tissue and leads to permanent loss of brain cells. It is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide, affecting an estimated 12 million people globally every year, including an increasing number of young people. The direct and indirect costs are conservatively estimated to be around USD 900 billion annually and are expected to almost double over the next 25 years.

Philips and Medtronic Neurovascular are advocating for a global network of stroke care centers that can deliver comprehensive care, from early diagnosis to rehabilitation. Their joint efforts focus on three key areas:

  • Raising awareness: Promoting public understanding of stroke symptoms and the importance of seeking immediate care.
  • Improving access to treatment: Expanding the number of stroke-ready hospitals and providing training to healthcare professionals on the latest interventional techniques.
  • Leveraging technology and innovation: Utilizing advanced imaging and digital health tools to create integrated stroke care systems that support early diagnosis, effective treatment, and post-procedure monitoring.

The collaboration will be highlighted at the upcoming World Stroke Congress (October 23-26) in Abu Dhabi, where Philips and Medtronic Neurovascular will host a Stroke Advocacy roundtable session. This initiative builds on their joint presence at events such as the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly, where they emphasized the need for increased investments in stroke care infrastructure and supportive policy changes.

"Our new partnership with Medtronic Neurovascular and the ongoing collaboration with the World Stroke Organization highlights our shared commitment to transforming stroke care. With advanced technologies and a focus on collaboration, the time to act is now to ensure that stroke patients have timely stroke care — no matter where they live,” said Carla Goulart Peron, Chief Medical Officer, Philips.

"Stroke care is a race against time, and by joining forces with Philips, we can help accelerate access to life-saving treatments like mechanical thrombectomy. Together, we are advocating for necessary investments in stroke care infrastructure to reduce the burden on patients and healthcare systems globally,” said Signe Haughton, Chief of Staff, Senior Director of Medical & Government Affairs, Medtronic Neurovascular.

WSO Advocacy Coalition
Philips’ partnership with the World Stroke Organization, established in 2023, has now been further expanded and strengthened by Philips’ involvement in the WSO Advocacy Coalition. While the initial partnership focused on improving access to high-quality stroke care globally, this new collaboration deepens Philips' role in global stroke advocacy. By joining the WSO Advocacy Coalition, Philips is now part of a global network that actively works on healthcare policy, raise public awareness, and advocate for increased investment in stroke care infrastructure.

[1] World Stroke Organization - Time for a Revolution in Stroke Care
[2] The Lancet Neurology - Pragmatic solutions to reduce the global burden of stroke

For further information, please contact:

Joost Maltha
Philips External Relations
Tel. : +31 6 10558116
E-mail : joost.maltha@philips.com

Kelli Lynch
Medtronic Public Relations
Tel.: + 1 203-500-3328
E-mail: Kelli.b.lynch@medtronic.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring, and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 69,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
10.10.24 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.10.24 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
27.09.24 Philips Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.09.24 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.09.24 Philips Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:58 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Amazon.com Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL C, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
10:53 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Im Bann der Wahlen / Avolta - Im stabilen Trend
09:13 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
08:44 SMI bleibt dank Roche in der Spur
08:00 BRC mit Partizipation: clevere Weiterentwicklung
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: from polls to portfolios
22.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’722.21 18.77 Y7SSMU
Short 12’952.37 13.78 0MSSMU
Short 13’446.40 8.84 BHDSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’180.90 24.10.2024 15:01:34
Long 11’713.09 20.00 BQ2SKU
Long 11’442.83 13.94 UQBGSU
Long 10’958.29 8.97 SSSMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche mit Umsatzwachstum in Q3
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Ausblick: Tesla präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Pierer Mobility-Aktie bricht ein: Pierer gibt Gewinnwarnung aus und setzt Guidance für 2024 aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie markiert Jahrestief: Kühne+Nagel setzt im dritten Quartal mehr um
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Mittwochnachmittag mit Aufschlag
Ausblick: Vertiv gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten