Philippine Government and UNDP Select Speedcast to Provide Digital Inclusion Connectivity to 3,000 Sites

Speedcast Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Fully-Managed VSAT Network for Internet Connectivity and Public Wi-Fi Access to 11 Regions Across the Philippines

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, remote communication and IT solutions, has signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in support of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) of the Philippine government in order to bring internet connectivity and public Wi-Fi services to 3,000 remote areas across 11 regions in the Philippines. With an initial 23-month commitment, the initial contract term has a value of US$14.4 million, renewable for an additional two more years of service.

Speedcast is delighted to be collaborating with UNDP and the DICT on the first phase of a wider project to deploy internet service in remote areas across the Philippines. The project will deliver access to information and education through connectivity services to many regions for the first time, and has the potential to spur economic growth and significantly help the Philippine government in its efforts to close the digital divide.

Speedcast will install and manage connectivity to all sites, and will provide 24x7 technical support and field services. More than 60% of sites will be powered by solar energy, with all sites supported by battery backup to maintain service when standard power sources aren't available.

"With this agreement Speedcast will become the largest VSAT internet service provider in the Philippines, which is a strategic growth market for the group as we invest to deliver connectivity to thousands of rural sites," said Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. "We look forward to working with the Philippine government and UNDP to address the connectivity needs of the most remote communities in the nation and to make a real contribution to improving quality of life."

