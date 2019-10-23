+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 04:16:00

Philippine Government and UNDP Select Speedcast to Provide Digital Inclusion Connectivity to 3,000 Sites

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, remote communication and IT solutions, has signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in support of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) of the Philippine government in order to bring internet connectivity and public Wi-Fi services to 3,000 remote areas across 11 regions in the Philippines. With an initial 23-month commitment, the initial contract term has a value of US$14.4 million, renewable for an additional two more years of service.

Undersecretary Eliseo M. Rio Jr. and Assistant Secretary Ivin Ronald Alzona of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) witnessed the contract signing ceremony between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Titon Mitra, and Speedcast to install, operate and maintain free public internet service for 3,000 remote sites all over the Philippines.

Speedcast is delighted to be collaborating with UNDP and the DICT on the first phase of a wider project to deploy internet service in remote areas across the Philippines. The project will deliver access to information and education through connectivity services to many regions for the first time, and has the potential to spur economic growth and significantly help the Philippine government in its efforts to close the digital divide.

Speedcast will install and manage connectivity to all sites, and will provide 24x7 technical support and field services.  More than 60% of sites will be powered by solar energy, with all sites supported by battery backup to maintain service when standard power sources aren't available. 

"With this agreement Speedcast will become the largest VSAT internet service provider in the Philippines, which is a strategic growth market for the group as we invest to deliver connectivity to thousands of rural sites," said Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. "We look forward to working with the Philippine government and UNDP to address the connectivity needs of the most remote communities in the nation and to make a real contribution to improving quality of life."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.
© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:
Speedcast Contact
Peggy Stalhut
Global Marketing Director
Tel: +1 631 457 1198
Email: peggy.stalhut@speedcast.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Speedcast International Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philippine-government-and-undp-select-speedcast-to-provide-digital-inclusion-connectivity-to-3-000-sites-300943591.html

SOURCE Speedcast International Limited

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet den Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt stand die Bilanzsaison im Fokus. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX zurückhaltend. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag schwächer. In Asien kamen Anleger allmählich aus der Deckung.

