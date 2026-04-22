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Philip Morris Aktie 3754629 / US7181721090

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22.04.2026 13:24:59

Philip Morris Int'l Trims FY26 Outlook - Update

Philip Morris
123.04 CHF 0.90%
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(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Philip Morris International, Inc. (PM) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter and trimmed its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.02 to $2.07 per share.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.56 to $7.71 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.36 to $8.51 per share. Excluding a favorable currency impact of $0.27 per share, adjusted earnings is expected to grow at 7.5 to 9.5 percent to the range of $8.11 to $8.26 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.87 to $8.02 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.38 to $8.53 per share. Excluding a favorable currency impact of $0.27 per share, adjusted earnings is expected to grow at 7.5 to 9.5 percent to the range of $8.11 to $8.26 per share.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PM is trading on the NYSE at $152.99, down $0.19 or 0.12 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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