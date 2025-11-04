Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Philip Morris Aktie

04.11.2025 13:53:13

Philip Morris International Unveils New Corporate Structure To Support Smoke-Free Transformation

Philip Morris
117.30 CHF 1.67%
(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Tuesday detailed a new corporate structure, announced alongside its third-quarter 2025 results, aimed at accelerating the company's transition toward a smoke-free future.

Effective January 1, 2026, PMI will establish two main business units — PMI International and PMI U.S. — both reporting to Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak. The company's wellness unit, Aspeya, will also continue under his leadership.

For reporting purposes, PMI will reorganize its financial segments into International Smoke-Free, International Combustibles, and U.S., starting from the first quarter of 2026.

The PMI International Business Unit will focus on expanding smoke-free products and advancing tobacco harm reduction across markets outside the U.S., while optimizing its combustibles portfolio. The PMI U.S. Business Unit will drive growth in the ZYN nicotine pouch category and expand the heat-not-burn product line to support long-term growth.

Frederic de Wilde, currently President for South and Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, Middle East, and Africa, has been appointed CEO of PMI International, effective January 1, 2026. Stacey Kennedy will continue to lead PMI U.S.

"This new organizational structure better reflects the way we do business today and will provide us with the agility and governance to maximize growth over the long term," said Group CEO Jacek Olczak.

