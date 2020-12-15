SMI 10’343 -0.3%  SPI 12’873 -0.2%  Dow 29’862 -0.6%  DAX 13’310 0.7%  Euro 1.0772 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’518 0.4%  Gold 1’846 1.0%  Bitcoin 17’137 0.3%  Dollar 0.8860 -0.1%  Öl 50.4 0.0% 

Jetzt neu: Hebelprodukte auf Tech-Werte wie Airbnb, Doordash, Snowflake, Palantir, etc. -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.12.2020 12:50:00

Philip Morris International Inc. to Redeem 1.875% Notes Due 2021

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) ("PMI”) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 1.875% Notes due February 25, 2021 (the "Notes”) on January 25, 2021 (the "Redemption Date”). The Notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PM21C” and have been assigned CUSIP No. 718172 BS7 and ISIN No. US718172BS71. As of December 15, 2020, $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding. On the Redemption Date, PMI will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Holders of the Notes should refer to the notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of the Notes by HSBC Bank USA, National Association, the trustee with respect to the Notes.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Analysen

28.08.19 Philip Morris Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.08.19 Philip Morris Underperform Credit Suisse Group
19.07.19 Philip Morris overweight Barclays Capital
23.05.19 Philip Morris Equal weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.20
0.67 %
Swiss Re 81.08
0.62 %
CieFinRichemont 77.76
0.54 %
Part Grp Hldg 976.80
0.54 %
UBS Group 12.48
0.36 %
Alcon 57.20
-0.38 %
Givaudan 3’615.00
-0.47 %
Sika 227.90
-1.30 %
Novartis 80.20
-1.30 %
Lonza Grp 544.40
-1.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:31
Vontobel: derimail - Autobauer mit 45% Barriere und 10.50% Coupon p.a. in CHF
08:18
SMI-Anleger verhalten optimistisch
08:07
Keyinvest 15.12.2020
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
11.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
10.12.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie funktioniert das Market Making bei den Emittenten? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie funktioniert das Market Making bei den Emittenten? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Philip Morris Inc. 74.00 1.37% Philip Morris Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele - Aktie schliesst schwächer
Roche lanciert Krebstest und erhält Schweizer Zulassung für Lungenkrebstherapie - Aktie mit leichtem Plus
Moderna-Aktie schwächer: CEO - Könnten der Schweiz schon im Dezember Corona-Impfstoff liefern
Fast 300'000 Corona-Tote in den USA: Impfung mit BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff soll beginnen - BioNTech-Aktie leichter
So sieht die Aktionärsstruktur beim Corona-Impfstoffentwickler BioNTech aus
Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Roche-Aktie stabil: Genentech schliesst Lizenzabkommen mit Relay für Krebskandidaten
Zur-Rose-Aktie legt schlussendlich zu: CEO Walter Oberhänsli hat 10'000 Aktien verkauft
Credit Suisse bekräftigt Mittelfristziele - CS-Aktie etwas höher
ams-Aktien im Zuge ermutigender Berichte zum iPhone-Absatz bei Apple gesucht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX steigt ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Dienstag mit etwas tiefer. Der Frankfurter Handel verläuft positiv. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit