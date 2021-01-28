|
28.01.2021 17:00:00
Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Regulatory News:
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2020Q4earnings on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year results, which will be issued at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET the same day.
During the webcast, Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company’s results, the outlook for 2021 and along with André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer and Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer, will answer questions from the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.
An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 5, 2021, at www.pmi.com/2020Q4earnings.
Slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2020Q4earnings.
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005808/en/
(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Alphabet Inc. (A) / Altria Group Inc. / Amgen Inc. / Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. / Gilead Sciences Inc. / Pfizer Inc. / Philip Morris Intl. Inc.
|51699628
|05.08.2021
|9.43 %
Nachrichten zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Analysen
|28.08.19
|Philip Morris Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.08.19
|Philip Morris Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.07.19
|Philip Morris overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.19
|Philip Morris Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.08.19
|Philip Morris Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.08.19
|Philip Morris Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.07.19
|Philip Morris overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.19
|Philip Morris Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.07.19
|Philip Morris overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.08.19
|Philip Morris Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.08.19
|Philip Morris Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.05.19
|Philip Morris Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street freundlich -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht moderate Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag klar nach.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}