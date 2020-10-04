04.10.2020 09:00:00

Philip Cheatham's "Dealership Process Secrets" an Amazon Best Seller and Amazon Hot New Release - Free Download Tomorrow (10/05/2020)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Desking House announces the release of Philip Cheatham's Amazon Best Seller, "Dealership Process Secrets." It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on October 5th.

Throughout his career, Philip Cheatham faced many challenges navigating the gaps between dealership software and real dealership needs. In order to accurately and effectively track follow-up and perform consistently at the highest levels, Philip created a desk-log alongside some of the fanciest CRMs in the industry.

In "Dealership Process Secrets," he tells you exactly how he did it. How some dealerships are exceeding their manufacturer's expectations, outperforming their competitors, retaining and attracting the best talent, maximizing gross in all areas of their sales departments and becoming the gold standard in their market, using these secrets.

"Dealership Process Secrets" contains many real-life and entertaining stories about challenges only a real car guy, who has worked inside and on the front lines of 21st century dealerships, could tell. "Dealership Process Secrets" explains the current dealership environment and covers the ins and outs of how to become a top performing dealership.

Far beyond "regurgitating industry changes" or "pointing out the obvious," "Dealership Process Secrets" explains how to create a long-lasting positive culture quickly. Philip shares the most foundational sales wisdom, infused with the finer points and science of dealership sales processes. Whatever your struggles may be, from a lack of internal organization to a repetitive pattern of attempts at new processes that fail, Philip will help your dealership exceed your own expectations. 

"Dealership Process Secrets" by Philip J. Cheatham will be free and available for free download on Amazon for 5 days (10/05/2020 – 10/09/2020) at: https://www.amazon.com/Dealership-Process-Secrets-Philip-Cheatham-ebook/dp/B08K1MVT6F/

"Dealership Process Secrets" is an Amazon Best Seller and has a 5-star rating on Amazon.com. Here's what some people are saying: 

"This book is the golden ticket for dealership success. Being in the car business for over 12+ years I can say this book is the real deal. Being an Internet Director at Lexus and Subaru to name the few, I have been at some of the highest volume stores in the nation! The author Philip gets straight to the point, and doesn't beat around the bush when it comes to his tactics! After reading his book, I feel confident that I can take any dealership to the next level, and be successful anywhere I go! This book is a definite most read if you have ever been in sales, and want to succeed in life."
Sam Sabeti.

"The author tells it like it is in this info packed playbook of the greats. This book reinvigorated me to start making all my business goals a reality. Great for beginners or industry veterans, everyone can take something away from this book."
Brian Steele

About the Author:
After revolutionizing the digital desk-log and running some of the best performing dealerships in the country: Philip Cheatham returns with a step-by-step playbook, taking you on a journey to transform your dealership and accelerate your path to a top performing store. No matter your product, your dealership size, or how well you're operating, this book will provide the processes to help you achieve your sales goals more rapidly than you ever thought possible. Cheatham, who has helped dealers across the country, has become the Nation's leading dealership strategist. In this book, he takes you on his journey to reveal how to grow your dealership exponentially.

  • "Dealership Process Secrets" on Amazon
  • Get the Daily Desk now

Sterling Brown
Marketing Director
Central Desking, LLC
800-801-2824
hello@centraldesking.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philip-cheathams-dealership-process-secrets-an-amazon-best-seller-and-amazon-hot-new-release---free-download-tomorrow-10052020-301144802.html

SOURCE Central Desking House

