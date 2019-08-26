Philadelphia Resident Wins Toastmasters' 2019 World Championship of Public Speaking®

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a suspenseful and entertaining speech titled "An Unbelievable Story," Aaron Beverly, a 30-year-old JP Morgan project manager from Philadelphia won the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking on Saturday, Aug. 24. Beverly, along with five other final contestants, reached the championship level after several eliminating rounds that began more than six months ago with 30,000 participants from 143 countries. Watch Beverly's winning speech here.

"This feels surreal," said Beverly. "This has been an amazing experience and I'm filled with gratitude to all of the people who have helped me."

Beverly's speech resonated with a capacity crowd of Toastmasters members from around the world, who attended the contest held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center near Denver. His winning speech was about acceptance despite difference and told the story of his humorous adventure as the only African-American in attendance at his friend's wedding in India.

"I picked this topic because I wanted to honor my friend who got married in India and tell the experience of both families embracing me," he said. "Coming from an African-American background whose grandfather had to flee the south because to race, their openness and acceptance left me in awe."

"Aaron Beverly's speech was brilliant and had all the elements of a spy movie," said Ed Tate, a Certified Speaking Professional and the 2000 Toastmasters' World Champion of Public Speaking. "It included five setups and payoffs and had all of the elements: espionage, intrigue, danger, drama and deception."

Beverly joined Toastmasters 10 years ago and competed in many speech contests before reaching his goal of earning the title of World Champion of Public Speaking. In his acceptance speech, he said, "This is amazing. If I stood up here and thanked every single person who helped me and encouraged me I would be up here for days."

Beverly credits Toastmasters for helping him land his project manager position at JP Morgan. Beverly plans to continue educating others on the benefits of becoming a strong public speaker, as well as teaching how communication can help people around the world to better understand their differences.

Second- and third-place winners were Luisa Montalvo from San Juan, Texas, with her speech titled "First Impressions" and Kwong Yue Yang from China, with his speech, "Less and More."

Beverly claimed the title of Toastmasters' 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking during the organization's annual convention held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, Aug. 21-24.

Speakers delivered five-to seven-minute speeches on wide-ranging topics, and were judged on content, organization and delivery.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

