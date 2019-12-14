Philadelphia Real Estate Lawyer, Mark D. Copoulos, Relocates Office to 1628 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 1301 to Expand Law Practice to Four Full-Sized Offices

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark D. Copoulos, Esquire, a PhiladelphiaEviction lawyer, Landlord Services and Real Estate lawyer has relocated to 1628 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 1301, Philadelphia, PA to manage growing demand for his legal services. The building known as Eight Penn Center is one of the premiere facilities in Philadelphia, PA. Copoulos made the move to expand from one solo office to four executive suite offices to better serve his team and expanding practice.

Despite the upgraded surroundings, Copoulos will maintain his commitment to providing the highest value to his clientele in real estate transactions such as sheriff sale matters, ejectments, evictions, small claims lawsuits, civil lawsuits, redemption defense, and criminal matters like domestic disputes, DUIs, shootings, VUFA and related firearm cases, and serious charges such as Aggravated Assault, Attempted Murder, and other charges.

The entire suite is newly constructed, providing the best amenities possible to prospective clientele. Copoulos has successfully litigated thousands of real estate and criminal matters in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. The movement to a full-service law office with four total offices is an extraordinary achievement for the thirty-three year old Copoulos. Copoulos is a Top 40 Under 40 Lawyer and Top 100 Criminal Defense Lawyer as selected by the National Trial Lawyers Association. He has over ten years of experience with the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, dating back to his second year in law school when he interned for the Supervising Judge of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

Mark D. Copoulos can be reached directly 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Visit his website for more information about retaining his services for your legal matter.

SOURCE Mark D. Copoulos