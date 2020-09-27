27.09.2020 20:02:00

Philadelphia Equity Transaction Closes to fund 6 High End Apartments in University City

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising equity for commercial real estate projects is still very possible in this economic climate says Jared Cobert of Diligence Capital Advisors, the well established capital solutions firm based in Philadelphia, PA.

Mr. Cobert sourced and closed on an equity transaction this past Friday September 25th for a 6 unit lavish apartment project in the coveted University City District of Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia's "University City" is located at the easternmost portion of West Philadelphia directly across the Schuylkill River from Center City, and encompasses several Philadelphia universities such as the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, the University of the Sciences and the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College. University City is Philadelphia's bustling, culturally diverse academic heart with cutting-edge exhibitions at the Institute of Contemporary Art, swanky eateries and casual bars that attract hip crowds.

"I would not say that raising equity for an luxury residential apartment development in University City is incredibly difficult," said Jared Cobert of Diligence Capital Advisors who was reached by email. "But raising equity in general for any real estate transaction takes an extraordinary amount of focus and determination."

"We were happy to get this done for our client," said Cobert who described the client as a "prolific Philadelphia based multi-family developer."

Rickey Biddle and Michael Tester of R+M Development Company of Philadelphia provided the equity for the project.

Joseph D. Rocco of Campbell Rocco Law represented R+M Development Company in connect with the equity transaction.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12840062

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philadelphia-equity-transaction-closes-to-fund-6-high-end-apartments-in-university-city-301138656.html

SOURCE Diligence Capital Advisors

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 109.76
1.42 %
SGS 2’455.00
1.03 %
Part Grp Hldg 838.80
0.55 %
Sika 221.70
0.45 %
Lonza Grp 568.80
0.42 %
Swisscom 494.00
-0.88 %
Swiss Re 67.30
-1.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 339.90
-1.62 %
CS Group 8.77
-1.64 %
UBS Group 9.68
-2.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Portfolio Update Schweiz / USA | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
25.09.20
SMI setzt negativen Wochentrend fort
25.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - 1.60% p.a. Credit Linked Note auf General Electric
25.09.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ausbruch aus dem Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Rücklauf zum 200er-EMA?
24.09.20
State of the US Economic Recovery
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Portfolio Update Schweiz / USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jim Cramer befürchtet nach Snowflake-IPO "toxische Kombination" am US-Markt
"Ich bin begeistert": Ex-CEO identifiziert starken Wachstumstreiber bei der Citigroup
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 39: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Das Wichtigste zu Faktor-Zertifikaten
BYD eröffnet neue Batteriefabrik in Brasilien - und geht anderen Weg als Tesla
Experten: Auf diese Bereiche sollten Anleger nach dem Ende der Corona-Pandemie setzen
Analyst: Von welchem US-Wahlergebnis Tesla profitiert - und von welchem nicht
Nestlé: Alles andere als langweiliges Wasser!
Bitcoin-Börse Binance macht Krypto-Kreditkarte in Europa verfügbar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen markant höher -- DAX schliesst deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zum Ende der Woche leicht feser, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Stabilisierung vom Vortag fort. In Asien hielten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende überwiegend zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB