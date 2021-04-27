SMI 11’087 -0.7%  SPI 14’295 -0.6%  Dow 33’956 -0.1%  DAX 15’249 -0.3%  Euro 1.1034 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’012 -0.2%  Gold 1’778 -0.1%  Bitcoin 50’185 1.5%  Dollar 0.9133 -0.1%  Öl 66.0 0.3% 

27.04.2021 19:16:00

Philadelphia Eagles Agree to Multi-Year Partnership with Rising Tech Start-Up LifeBrand

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Eagles are excited to announce a multi-year partnership with LifeBrand, a rising tech start-up that offers unique solutions to help build and protect personal and corporate brands. Headquartered in West Chester, PA, LifeBrand employs AI-powered technology to confidentially perform social media health checks with the ability to quickly detect and delete potentially harmful posts.

LifeBrand is an Official Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles

"We are thrilled to welcome LifeBrand as an Official Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles," said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. "Social and digital media play an incredibly impactful role in today's society. LifeBrand ensures that businesses and individuals are managing these platforms in a way that strengthens their overall branding presence. We look forward to utilizing LifeBrand's innovative technology, in addition to sharing their unique solutions with Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field."

The LifeBrand partnership will activate during the 2021 NFL Draft, kicking off with a strong branding presence across a number of Eagles social media channels, podcasts and affiliated broadcasts. Most notably, LifeBrand will receive naming rights to the Eagles Draft Room at the NovaCare Complex (Draft Room Protected by LifeBrand) and the Journey to the Draft podcast (Journey to the Draft Presented by LifeBrand). LifeBrand will also serve as the presenting partner of the Day 3 media backdrop as picks are being announced live at the NovaCare Complex.

"LifeBrand is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles," said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "The franchise and fan base are second to none. We look forward to sharing LifeBrand's technology with our fellow fans and celebrating many wins together on and off the field."

As part of the new deal, Lincoln Financial Field's Northeast Gate will be renamed the LifeBrand Gate and will feature a custom social media activation space for fans upon arrival. The partnership will also feature branding on Lincoln Financial Field's static and animated LED ribbon boards, in addition to exposure at Eagles Training Camp, in team publications, and on PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

