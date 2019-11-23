Philadelphia Criminal Lawyers Offer Up Another Scholarship for Law Students

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SKA LAW GROUP, LLC, a Criminal Defense Law Firm out Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is offering three $500.00 scholarships for students who are either attending law school or plan on attending in law school in 2020.

Attorney Amato Sanita Esq., and his law partner Michael Kotik, Esq., are offering up three scholarships in an effort to give back to their community. They believe that helping student with some of their student debt provides students an opportunity to spend more time learning rather than working or worrying about their loans.

SKA LAW GROUP, LLC., is primarily a criminal defense law firm, that focuses on all areas of criminal law in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey. Attorney Sanita represents clients facing assault charges, drug charges, and even weapon violation charges.

The firm has several offices, including offices in Philadelphia, Montgomery County, and Bucks County.

SCHOLARSHIP DETAILS AND REQUIREMENTS:

1. Applicants must be attending or planning to attend law school in the United States;

2. Applicants must submit an essay explaining the following:



Applicants background

Proof of admission to an accredited law school or current attendance at an accredited law school.

Applicants past and current legal innovations

Applicants desire to improve the legal industry in the near future.

3. The essay must be 500+ words on the above referenced points;

4. Submissions must be made either by email (sklaw126@gmail.com) or by mail sent to the following address:

SKA LAW GROUP, LLC

1518 Walnut St.

Suite 808

Philadelphia, PA 19102.

5. All submissions are to be sent out no later than December 31st, 2019.

