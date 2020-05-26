Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 19:45:00

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine offers proper posture tips for remote workers

MOULTRIE, Ga., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining good posture makes a physical and mental difference for those working from home, according to Kristie Petree, DO '13, osteopathic manipulative medicine site director at PCOM South Georgia. She advises remote workers to set up a proper work station instead of working from a couch or bed. 

Proper posture is key for staying mentally and physically healthy while working from home.

"Slouching all day burns more energy, puts your body under more stress, and by the end of the day can lead to you being really stiff, sore and tired," Dr. Petree says. Incorrect posture can cause headaches, neck pain, back pain and stiffness, something she sees quite often as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

She advises, "To check your posture, sit where you are. Place your hands on your hips and roll your hips forward. Now you should be sitting on your "sit bones" with a small arch forming in your low back. Take a big deep breath and let your shoulders relax. It should be nice and easy to take a breath."

When working on a computer, she says to keep your feet flat on the ground with your elbows down at your side and arms straight to the keyboard. Wrists should be flat, not flexed, and the computer monitor should be placed at eye level or lower.

She advises patients to keep their posture in check by setting up an ergonomic workstation, ideally at a desk or table. "While you may have easy access to a standing desk at work, that's often not the case at home. If choosing to stand, you still have to assume proper posture. That includes not bending the knees, shifting to one side or rolling the hips." 

According to Dr. Petree, it's best to switch every hour from seated to standing as poor posture really takes a toll when you're seated for lengths of time. "Take a break if you need it. Video chat with friends and family during breaks. Find personal interaction where you can. That's part of keeping yourself well during these times."

Overall, Dr. Petree stresses the importance of being gentle with yourself. "We're in unprecedented times," she said.

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) established PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie, Georgia, in 2019. The campus offers a four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philadelphia-college-of-osteopathic-medicine-offers-proper-posture-tips-for-remote-workers-301064447.html

SOURCE Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 342.50
6.30 %
The Swatch Grp 190.50
5.05 %
Swiss Re 66.20
4.95 %
UBS Group 10.04
4.12 %
CS Group 8.44
3.59 %
Novartis 82.28
-1.00 %
Alcon 60.06
-1.05 %
Nestle 102.58
-1.19 %
Roche Hldg G 344.25
-1.36 %
Lonza Grp 485.80
-3.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Webinar - Equity Index Spreads
14:37
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
09:28
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Europäischer Barriere
08:36
Konjunkturoptimismus beflügelt SMI
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Verwerfungen: Für diese Aktien könnte es im SMI bald knapp werden
Top 10: Für diese Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grosses Potenzial
Aktienexperte rät von Wetten gegen die US-Wirtschaft ab - Dow Jones könnte auf 40'000 Zähler steigen
Kühne+Nagel-Grossaktionär rechnet mit tiefgreifendem Stellenabbau
SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI letztlich unentschlossen -- DAX schliesst über 11'500 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Wirecard-Jahresabschluss verzögert sich erneut
ARYZTA-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Drittes Quartal mit voller Wucht von Corona-Krise getroffen
Lufthansa-Rettungspaket der Bundesregierung in trockenen Tüchern - Aktie im Höhenflug
Dieses chinesische Unternehmen ist Samsung in Sachen Mega-Smartphone-Akku auf den Fersen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI letztlich unentschlossen -- DAX schliesst über 11'500 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt konnte sich am Dienstag nicht so recht entscheiden. Der der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich hingegen fester. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag deutlich aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag weiter an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB