17.01.2020 00:00:00
Phesi appoints Dan Manak to the role of Executive Director for Business Development
EAST LYME, Conn., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phesi is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan Manak to the role of Executive Director for Business Development.
Dan is based in the US and has been working in pharma and clinical research for over 20 years, selling advanced clinical data analytics and AI technology and services to sponsor companies, enabling site selection and site management. On his appointment Dan said "to be representing products and services that involve AI for protocol development, study startup and site selection- well, to say I'm excited doesn't really capture the whole of it. I know well that what Phesi is selling is needed, and similar to AI applied in clinical data analytics, what Phesi is offering is of extremely high value. I am truly looking forward to supporting the team and our growing client list globally."
SOURCE Phesi
