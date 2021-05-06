Phase I Vista Test Underground Mine and Vista Mine Phase II Expansion Projects - Public Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) has accepted an initial project description for the proposed Phase I Vista Test Underground Mine and Vista Mine Phase II Expansion Projects, located east of Hinton, Alberta.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the initial project description and provide feedback related to the proposed projects. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues. Once completed, the Agency will provide the summary of issues to the proponent.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the projects' home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80731). All comments received will be published online as part of the projects' file. The summary of the initial project description is also available on the Registry.

Written comments, in either official language, will be accepted untilMay 26, 2021.

For more information on the projects, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend a virtual information session to learn more about the projects and the impact assessment process. The Agency will also provide participants with details on how to submit comments on the summary of the initial project description.

May 18 , from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. MDT (Session 1)

, from (Session 1) May 19 , from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. MDT (Session 2)

For more information on how to attend the virtual information sessions, please contact the Agency at IAAC.VistaMine-MineVista.AEIC@canada.ca

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the projects. If the Agency determines that a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

Stay updated by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #VistaCoalProjects

What are the proposed projects?

Coalspur Mines (Operations) Ltd. is proposing to expand the existing Vista Coal Mine Phase I (Phase I), a surface coal mine located approximately 10 kilometres east of Hinton, Alberta. The operation would extract and export thermal coal to international markets. The proposal includes two expansions: an underground coal mine (Vista Test Underground Mine) and a westward expansion of the Phase I mine pits (Vista Mine Phase II Expansion). The expansions would use existing Phase I mine infrastructure, such as coal processing facilities, raw and clean coal conveyors, primary access corridor, and a coal load-out facility.

These expansions were previously referred to as the Coalspur Vista Coal Underground Mine Project and the Vista Coal Mine Phase II Expansion Project.

For more information on the Agency's privacy policies, consult the Privacy Notice on its website.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada