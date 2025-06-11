Pharming Group reports on results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Leiden, the Netherlands, June 11, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming” or "the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held today, all proposals were approved.

Dr. Elaine Sullivan, a seasoned leader in the international pharmaceutical and biotech industry with deep R&D expertise and public non-executive board experience, was appointed to the Pharming Board of Directors, upon binding recommendation of the Board of Directors, for a period of four years (agenda item 3).

Mrs. Jabine van der Meijs and Mr. Leonard Kruimer were reelected as Non-Executive Directors, upon binding recommendation of the Board of Directors, for a period of four years (agenda items 4.a and 4.b respectively).

After six years of dedicated service to the company, Mrs. Deborah Jorn did not stand for re-election. In addition, Mr. Steven Baert, who served on the Board for four years, did not stand for re-election. On behalf of the Board, Richard Peters, Chairman, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Deborah and Steven for their services and many valuable contributions.

Shareholders also approved the proposals to reappoint Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2025 (agenda item 5), to renew the authorizations for the Board of Directors to issue shares (agenda item 6) and to repurchase shares (agenda item 7).

A recording of the webcast, presentation slides from today’s AGM, the voting results and more details regarding agenda items are available on the Company’s website under Investors/Shareholder Meetings.

