PHARMASEAL Scoops its First Industry Award as Best Start-Up of the Year At Medilink East Midlands Business Awards 2019

NOTTINGHAM, England, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PHARMASEAL, a new provider of clinical trial management and governance solutions to enter the market, announces that is has won Start-Up of the Year in the 2019 Medilink East Midlands Business Awards. Sponsored by Nottingham Trent University, the Start-Up category recognizes newly established companies in the healthcare sector that show a promizing future. By applying industry expertize, innovative thinking and advanced automation to build and operate an integrated enterprize platform, PHARMASEAL has showcased its vision to help bio/pharmaceutical, CRO and medical device companies simplify and unify clinical trial governance.

Commenting on the accolade, Daljit Cheema, Founder and CEO of PHARMASEAL said: "We are thrilled to have won the Start-Up award, in recognition of the expertize and dedication of the entire PHARMASEAL team. The awards highlight the best of the best in Life Sciences for the East Midlands, so for industry specialists to acknowledge the value that PHARMASEAL offers the clinical trials sector is an honour. It's a testament to where we're heading as a forward-thinking company which is unafraid to challenge the conventional. Everything we do is driven by our ethos to design and engineer agility for unified trial governance and we're delighted this translates for others to see."

A panel of leading experts in the East Midlands Life Science community selected PHARMASEAL for breaking new ground in developing innovative software for the management of clinical trials encompassing trial execution, quality and regulatory challenges. As winners of the Start-Up award, PHARMASEAL will now join other victors in the Export, Delivering Innovation into Health and Care, Innovation and Outstanding Achievement categories, on a shortlist for the Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards with the chance to be crowned national winners.

"The East Midlands is one of the leading areas in the country for Life Science businesses, and as a small start-up company we've had a really exciting beginning, with Medilink offering valuable support to us," continued Daljit Cheema. "Our team has worked hard to develop our revolutionary Engility™ CTMS and we're excited for the next phase in our journey, within the East Midlands Life Science community, the UK and further afield in the EU, US and APAC. Winning the Start-Up award is the icing on the cake for 2019, spurring us on to deliver our innovative approach into 2020 and beyond."

PHARMASEAL has developed true innovations in the field of clinical trial management and is continually looking at the best ways to grow further and realize its vision to create smarter technologies for the improvement of human health. Engility CTMS is a new and unique Clinical Trial Management System designed to simplify the management and control of clinical trials. The company is committed to helping companies make better decisions to improve trial management whilst ensuring regulatory compliance which should ultimately ensure faster delivery of products to market.

About PHARMASEAL

